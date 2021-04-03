The Liverpool lineup that should start against Real Madrid

Despite enduring a domestic wobble that has seen them completely fall away from the Premier League title race and now sees them scrapping for the top four, Liverpool have the chance to go far in the Champions League.

They face the resurgent Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter final on Wednesday, with the Spanish giants firmly back in the La Liga title race after a disappointing first half of the season.

With the away leg up first, the onus should be on Real to bring it to Liverpool. Here's how the Reds could set up to leave Spain with an advantage from the first leg.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - Seems to have recovered after a poor run of form. More importantly, however, he is now donning one of the finest moustaches in the world.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Being left out of the England squad has been a blessing for Liverpool fans, with Alexander-Arnold raring to go after having two weeks off.



Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - The first move might have been to put Fabinho back into a deeper role for such a big tie, but Phillips has been solid of late and was again impressive against Arsenal in a 2-0 win at the weekend.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - The 20-year-old has gone from strength to strength since signing in January and is beginning to look a real talent now he has had a run of games in the side. Four starts, four clean sheets.



Andy Robertson (LB) - If it's not Alexander-Arnold smashing a ball across the box, it's Andy Robertson doing so from the other flank.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - The Brazilian retains a more usual midfield role and ideally so with the star power and creativity that Real possess in the same area.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The Dutchman has an important role to play for Liverpool despite his future being in doubt. His work from box to box will be key in winning the battles in the middle.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - It's time for Liverpool's summer acquisition to up his game and put in a Champions League calibre performance on the big stage.

3. Forwards

Jota is flying | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah bagged twice over two legs in the last 16 and is key to anything good Liverpool can string together in attack. With no Sergio Ramos for Real, the Egyptian has a huge night's work ahead of him.



Diogo Jota (ST) - A big call to disturb the usual front three, but Jota is simply too good to leave out right now. Two goals from the bench against Arsenal, he deserves the chance to shine in the Champions League.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Liverpool's only scorer in their 2018 Champions League final defeat keeps his place on the left flank.