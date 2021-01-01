The Liverpool lineup that should start against Southampton in 2021 opener

Reigning champions Liverpool travel to Southampton for their first game of 2021 in the Premier League on Monday night.

In the ludicrously successful environment Jurgen Klopp's side has fostered over the past few seasons, their current run of back-to-back draws (not losses, draws) is enough to illicit moderate surprise.

Liverpool haven't dropped points in three consecutive Premier League games since the end of the 2017/18 campaign and, with the rare privilege of five days to prepare, here's the lineup they should use to uphold that record.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Andrew Robertson is the only player to feature in every minute of Premier League football for Liverpool this season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - While Newcastle United's Karl Darlow stole the headlines in Liverpool's trip to St James' Park, Alisson serenely went about his business between the other set of posts, just as he has done for the vast majority of his time on Merseyside.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Injuries and a slight dip in form have conspired to leave Liverpool's regular creator in-chief with just two Premier League assists this season yet, Klopp is highly unlikely to lose any faith in the 22-year-old.



Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - After a maiden Premier League clean sheet against Newcastle last time out, Phillips may be in line to start consecutive top flight games for the Reds for the first time as Klopp manages his dwindling defensive resources.



Fabinho (CB) - Now firmly ensconced in the heart of Liverpool's backline, it seems like the distant memories of a bygone era when the remarkably versatile Fabinho elegantly patrolled midfield.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - Amid the flurry of rotation throughout the team, Klopp cannot do without his buccaneering and defensively sound left-back for a single Premier League minute.

2. Midfielders

Georginio Wijnaldum is likely to return after being left out of a Premier League starting XI for just the fifth time in 18 months | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (CM) - The 19-year-old's integration into the first team has been so seamless, the academy product has practically skipped the dreaded scrutiny which comes with the tag of a prospect and slipped straight into the regular setup.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - With the captain armband's proudly on his arm, Liverpool's midfield anchor is a virtual certainty in the starting lineup when fit - and even sometimes when he isn't.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Liverpool's number five has missed just one league game since the summer of 2019, starting 49 of the previous 54 outings. After a rare appearance on the bench on Wednesday, Klopp's go-to midfielder should be in line for another run out.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Having sneakily crept up the scoring charts once more this season, Salah should be granted an opportunity from the start to add to his tally of 13 goals in 15 league appearances this term.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Despite Liverpool's recent pair of draws, Firmino has flickered back into the form Klopp never doubted he had lost in the first place.



Sadio Mane (LW) - With Diogo Jota still on the treatment table, Mane is all but certain to retain his starting berth against his former side.