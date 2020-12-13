The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at Anfield on Wednesday night in a top of the table clash - the prize being daylight at the summit of the Premier League.

Tottenham will be confident going into the game, having picked up good wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, a good point at Chelsea and somehow just one point at Selhurst Park, in their last four league games.

Liverpool remain unbeaten since their 7-2 thumping at Villa Park earlier in the campaign, although Klopp's men have faltered a little recently. Two of their last three Premier League games have finished as 1-1 draws, including a largely uninspiring outing against Fulham on Sunday.

We weren’t up to our standards first 30 minutes and that cost us in the end. Good response from the lads and need to take that into Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/DrsK6g3iJh — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 13, 2020

The Reds seem stronger at home, however, having won all six league games at Anfield so far this season. Most recently, Klopp's side came away with an impressive 4-0 victory over Wolves and, with a squad looking fitter and fitter, they will be a force for Tottenham to handle on their own patch.

So, let's get into the team that should start.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson returned to action in Sunday's game against Fulham | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Liverpool fans would have been thrilled to see the Brazilian return to action against Fulham on Sunday, and the goalkeeper will start once more as Liverpool's number one this Wednesday.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The full back hasn't been at his best in recent weeks. However, he always has the ability to come up with moments of quality, and will definitely start this one.



Joel Matip (CB) - The central defender was forced off at half-time at Craven Cottage with a back issue, but Klopp has said he's hopeful that Matip will be able to feature against Tottenham.



Fabinho (CB) - The Brazilian has been called upon at centre back due to the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and he's been very solid for his side in this new role.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Another nailed on starter for Liverpool. The Scotsman always makes an impact from left back and will look to add to his three league assists so far this season.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones has impressed since his introduction to the starting XI | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (CM) - Despite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's return from injury, Klopp will likely stick with the 19-year old in midfield.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - The Liverpool captain makes this side tick, averaging 74 passes a game this year in the Premier League. He had to step into defence to fill in for Matip against Fulham, but will return to midfield for the Tottenham game.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Anfield recently, but continues to feature for Klopp. He will look to have more of an impact than he did at Craven Cottage when Spurs visit.

3. Fowards

Salah got the equaliser at Craven Cottage | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The Egyptian got the penalty that rescued a point for his side against Fulham, and will no doubt start on Wednesday night.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Hasn't totally hit form this campaign, scoring two goals and assisting two in the league thus far.



Sadio Mane (LW) - The Senegalese was unusually quiet against Fulham, only touching the ball 43 times, but he will look to get back to form in the crucial tie against Tottenham and add to his four Premier League goals this campaign.