The Liverpool lineup that should start against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to north London on Thursday night to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

When these two teams last faced one another other, in mid December, it was a top of the table clash between first and second. This time round, however, Liverpool sit in fifth and Spurs in sixth. The hosts, though, are unbeaten in eight in all competitions - six have which have been wins. Mourinho's side ran out 4-1 winners at Wycombe last time out, despite momentarily finding themselves one down in the first half.

Meanwhile, for Liverpool, recent form has not been as rosy. Klopp's men find themselves in the middle of a very sticky patch. They are winless in their last five league games, failing to score in the last four - most recently losing their streak of 68 home Premier League games undefeated by suffering a shocking 1-0 loss at the hands of Burnley.

However, there were signs of improvement in their most recent outing, with Mohamed Salah finally finding his scoring touch once more. The Egyptian scored twice against Manchester United, although his side eventually lost 3-2 to exit the FA Cup.

So, here's the lineup that should start for Liverpool on Thursday.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

One clean sheet in five so far in January for Alisson | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - It's been the Brazilian's most challenging spell as Liverpool's number one without a doubt, but he remains the firm number one between the sticks.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Just two Premier League assists all season, and none since mid December, but the full back is still Klopp's first choice so will start on Thursday night.



Joel Matip (CB) - Didn't feature against Manchester United, but the centre back will likely come back into the side for Rhys Williams and provide valuable experience.



Fabinho (CB) - He's been an ever present at the back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez and has consistently performed well, averaging 3.6 ball recoveries a game in the league this campaign - a sure starter.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotsman, like his fellow full back, has struggled of late but will look to get back amongst the assists on Thursday, having failed to bag one since the 7-0 rout at Crystal Palace.

2. Midfielders

Thiago will need to be on high alert defensively | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Jordan Henderson is a major doubt for the game, so Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely start in midfield for the Reds. He'll hope to have a much greater impact from the centre of the field than right wing, where he played against Burnley.



Thiago (CM) - The Spaniard is likely to start in the middle of the three again, in the deeper role. Hasn't managed to bag an assist in a Liverpool shirt yet, but against Tottenham, his defensive duties may be the priority.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The Dutchman has started the last five for Liverpool and looks set to feature once more in midfield.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Finally got back into the groove of scoring goals against United, but will hope to transfer that into the league on Thursday and bag his 14th of the campaign.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Looked much livelier in that FA Cup game, making the attack tick. He'll look to build upon the two assists he bagged last time out.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Started on the bench for the United game, but will feature from the outset on Thursday and, with Firmino looking creatively strong again, will hope to score his first goal in over a month.