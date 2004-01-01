The Liverpool lineup that should start against West Brom

Liverpool are on the road once more on Sunday afternoon, travelling to face West Brom in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be buzzing heading into this one having just secured an excellent 4-2 victory away at Manchester United. The win was Klopp's first at Old Trafford in the Premier League and Liverpool's fifth in their last seven domestic matches (drawing the other two).

Although there will be no silverware this campaign, the Reds' resurgence in recent weeks has made Champions League qualification more and more possible, as they currently sit fifth in the table - a win on Sunday would move them to within one point of the top four.

In their way stand an already relegated West Brom side. The Baggies were condemned to their fate last time out, as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Arsenal. So, to keep the pressure on the top four, here's the Liverpool that should start on Sunday.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nat Phillips coped well with the threat of Edinson Cavani | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Has had a few dodgy moments of late but is still the out and out number one at Liverpool.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Been performing somewhere near his best in recent weeks and is key to his side when he's in tune.



Rhys Williams (CB) - Another solid performance last time out should be enough to earn him another start and allow Fabinho to stay in midfield.



Nat Phillips (CB) - Was well and truly in the thick of it against United and had a very good outing. Really deserves to continue at the heart of defence.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Still not replicating his opposite full back's influence but will always be first choice in his position.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho is pivotal for Liverpool | Pool/Getty Images

Fabinho (DM) - A key cog in the Liverpool machine, protecting the back four. May not be called upon as much as he was at Old Trafford, but could still be needed against counter attacks.



Thiago (CM) - Didn't manage to build on his first Liverpool goal last time out, but will surely look to exploit a leaky West Brom defence to supply some magic.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Was praised by his boss after a cameo in which he assisted Liverpool's fourth at Old Trafford last time out and should have earned a start ahead of Gini Wijnaldum, who has been lacklustre for a while.

3. Forwards

Firmino and Salah were on target against Man Utd | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Wasn't particularly thrilling last time out but got a goal to take his league tally to 21 for the campaign - clinical.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - An excellent performance against United saw him grab a brace, which should have rebuilt his confidence hugely. Hopefully the Brazilian can push on and put on another dazzling show.



Diogo Jota (LW) - Was picked ahead of Sadio Mane for the United game and did ever so well, grabbing a crucial goal. Deserves to be chosen over the Senegalese once more.