After a crushing 7-0 win away at Crystal Palace, Liverpool play host to relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day at Anfield.

The champions sit top of the Premier League with a four point lead over Leicester, having scored more goals than any other side in the division so far. They take on a Baggies side now coached by Sam Allardyce, who was the last visiting manager to leave Anfield with a victory way back in April 2017.

After a week of rest, Liverpool will come into this game looking to take advantage of that fact and Jurgen Klopp will look to play his strongest team to start the hectic festive schedule with three points.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Liverpool have looked good defensively despite being without their two first-choice centre backs | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson Becker (GK) - The obvious choice in goal, he starts whenever he is fit.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The best academy product to emerge since Steven Gerrard, Alexander-Arnold is one of the best in the world. He starts.



Joel Matip (CB) - Good aerially, great on the ball, excellent positional awareness and experience. Matip is sure to start as the best available option at the back.



Fabinho (CB) - Naturally a defensive midfielder, Fabinho has taken to the centre back position like a duck to water.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - No player has more assists than Robertson in the Premier League since the start of the 2018/19 campaign. Key to their attack but also a world class defender.

2. Midfielders

Henderson scored in the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (DM) - Captain fantastic. The glue that keeps the squad together and maintains a high standard, he starts whenever he's fit.



Gini Wijnaldum (CM) - Contract disputes haven't stopped him performing well this season and his boundless energy makes him key for Klopp's system.



Curtis Jones (CM) - The creative cog in the midfield in the absence of Thiago, has overtaken Naby Keita in the pecking order and has shone this season.

3. Forwards

The Premier League's best front three | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The talisman and main man, Salah's record for Liverpool makes him the first name on the team sheet when fit.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Arguably the best left winger in the Premier League, Mane broke a nine-game goal drought in all competitions against Palace. West Brom, beware.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Three goals and an assist in Firmino's last two games shows he's back in form. Remains key to Klopp's system and will start in his favoured false nine role.