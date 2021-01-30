The Liverpool lineup that should start against West Ham on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to high flying West Ham on Sunday afternoon for what promises to be an intriguing Premier League tie.

The visitors go into the game on the back of a fantastic performance against Tottenham on Thursday night, coming away with a solid 3-1 victory over Jose Mourinho's side. Despite another Joel Matip injury adding to Klopp's defensive woes, the German will have been ecstatic to see his whole side put in brilliant displays and put their recent sticky patch behind them.

In the hope of building on that result, here's the lineup that should start against West Ham.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Special last night, skipper ?? pic.twitter.com/OQ4FZIwBUG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2021

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian hasn't had it easy of late but showed his class last time out at Spurs.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The full-back has had a torrid time this season but, to everyone's joy, he got back to his best on Thursday with a goal and a beautiful assist. Guaranteed to start on Sunday.



Nat Phillips (CB) - Came on in the second half against Tottenham as Matip was forced off and, with the Cameroonian and Fabinho ruled out, Klopp will likely go with the young centre back for the West Ham game.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - Filled in really well at the heart of defence on Thursday and his experience could be vital alongside Phillips.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotsman was largely overshadowed by his fellow full-back's performance against Spurs, but still remains crucial for Klopp.

2. Midfielders

Thaigo battled well against Spurs | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (CM) - The academy graduate could start in the midfield three for Sunday's match, having had about 15 minutes against Tottenham.



Thiago (CM) - The Spaniard played well on Thursday, showing class and composure whenever he had the ball. Looking more and more comfortable in a Liverpool shirt.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Contributed massively to Liverpool's domination of the midfield area in Thursday night's match, and will look to do the same against the Hammers.

3. Forwards

The goal that moved Bobby into the top 20 all-time goalscorers in our history ?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KxAfPJ9fTJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2021

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Thought he bagged his first Premier League goal since December 19 against Tottenham, but it was disallowed. The Egyptian does look sharp though and it's only a matter of time before he gets back on the scoresheet.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - The Brazilian was fantastic last time out, bagging a goal as well as making his side's attack tick. Guaranteed to start on Sunday.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Was another key figure in the Spurs win, getting a goal and an assist.