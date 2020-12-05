The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Wolves

Liverpool will attempt to keep their phenomenal Premier League run at Anfield going when they host Wolves on Sunday night.

The Reds are undefeated in 64 games at Anfield and history favours them to extend that run against Wolves, a side they haven't lost to in the league since 2010, while the return of up to 2,000 fans to the stadium adds to the motivation for a strong showing.

Here's how Jurgen Klopp could line up his team on Sunday.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders



Caoimhín Kelleher (GK) - The Irish starlet was a surprise inclusion for the Champions League win over Ajax mid-week. His impressive display including late reflex save from a Klaas-Jan Huntelaar header means he'll likely continue in goal with Alisson out.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The right back returned to training on Friday and if he's fit enough, he'll start. Liverpool have missed his creativity from out wide.



Joel Matip (CB) - The German-born star has had to shoulder much of the responsibility at the heart of the defence with Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk missing with injury.



Fabinho (CB) - The Brazilian has proved more than capable as an emergency centre-back and his transition from midfield to defence has been seamless, thus far.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - The Scotland captain has been a near ever-present for Liverpool this season amid other injury worries. He may get some rest in the coming weeks.

2. Midfielders