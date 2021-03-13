The Liverpool lineup that should start against Wolves

Victory over RB Leipzig during the week was much needed to put a smile back on Liverpool faces, but oh boy do they need a Premier League win or two under their belts.

Their domestic form since the turn of the year has been laughable; defeat to Fulham last weekend was their sixth loss in seven league games, and with just three wins in their last 14, the ignominy of the Europa Conference League *shudders* is looming large unless they can kick-start a run of form.

Wolves haven't exactly been flying this season, but a return to Molineux comes at a good time for Nuno Espirito Santo's charges, who have just finished a winless run of three straight away games.

Liverpool will have to be at their best if a revival is to start in the Midlands on Monday, and here is the team Jurgen Klopp should pick.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Phillips and Kabak were solid in Budapest | ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Dropped a few clangers this season but there can be no doubt that he retains his status as first choice.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The England right-back is far from the form of his life but he has shown a marked improvement on his earlier performances and is steadily regaining an influence over the Liverpool side.



Nat Phillips (CB) - Death, taxes, and Nat Phillips heading the ball into touch.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - Beginning to look like a very clever January signing. The Turkey defender partnered Phillips in an assured defensive display during the week and that partnership should be given the chance to blossom further.



Andy Robertson (LB) - One of the few Liverpool players to retain a degree of consistency this season, Robertson has played all but five minutes in the Premier League so far. Yet to register an assist this year though, which is a minor worry.

2. Midfielders

Thiago was on his game during the week | David Balogh/Getty Images

Thiago (CM) - Reports this week have suggested Thiago is struggling to adapt to Klopp's counter-pressing demands, but it didn't look that way in Budapest. The Spaniard delivered one of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt and is likely to return to the side after sitting out against Fulham.



Fabinho (DM) - The Brazilian brings a level of control and composure to the Liverpool midfield that it just can't do without. Needs to be kept in his best position from now on.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Curtis Jones has done little wrong to lose his place in the side but this midfield trio looked perfectly balanced in Budapest and should get the nod to go again.

3. Forwards

Salah was amongst the goals in Budapest | ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Anyone who actively wants Liverpool to sell Salah in the summer needs their head screwed on. And then screwed back off again, actually, because they shouldn't get to have opinions. Nine games short of his 200th Liverpool appearance, he is already well clear of 100 goals and pushing for his third Premier League golden boot.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - Diogo Jota is finally back in contention but he'll have to wait in line as he looks to regain a regular starting spot. Firmino may not be firing but he remains the nucleus of Liverpool's attack.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Ended a long run without a goal at Leipzig's expense and, now the monkey's off his back, he will be raring to get back into the swing of it in the Premier League.