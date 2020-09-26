The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Carabao Cup Tie With Arsenal

It's a new season, but for Liverpool it's been the same old story thus far.

Wins, wins and more wins. Yes, the Reds are off to a perfect 100% start in the Premier League, and Carabao Cup victories have followed to ensure the club picks up where they left off last season.

But with coronavirus still sweeping across the globe and games coming thick and fast, manager Jurgen Klopp has some tinkering to do ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

Who might he rotate and bring into his side, you ask? Let's take a peek.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Adrian (GK) - There's only one man lining up between the sticks in the Carabao Cup and that man is everyone's favourite Sevillian, Adrian.



Neco Williams (RB) - Unquestionably it's rest time for Trent Alexander-Arnold, which means another opportunity to impress for the young Welshman.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Sweeping changes will be made across the board, but somebody has got to hold Liverpool's defence together. Step forward, big bad Virg.



Rhys Williams (CB) - Having started the last Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln, it's unlikely that Neco's namesake will be stripped off another opportunity.



James Milner (LB) - Mr Versatile may need to step to the plate once more so Andy Robertson can have a well deserved sit down. Konstantinos Tsimikas is injured, in case you were wondering.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones (CM) - Liverpool's next big star in midfield needs all the minutes he can get, and taking down Arsenal would be another impressive feather in his cap.



Marko Grujic (CM) - It might not be too long before Grujic is heading out of the Anfield door, so this could potentially be his farewell performance.



Xherdan Shaqiri (AM) - Another man who could be heading for the exit is Swiss dynamo Shaqiri. But before he does scurry off to pastures new, potentially, a blinding performance wouldn't go amiss.

3. Forwards

Harvey Elliott (RW) - Starts are what Elliott needs to continue his development, and this will just be his fourth at Anfield if Klopp obliges. Has plenty of promise and can interchange with Shaqiri nicely.



Takumi Minamino (CF) - Roberto Firmino may not score 15,000 goals for you but his work rate and importance to the team should never be understated. Minamino has some big shoes to fill then.



Diogo Jota (LW) - Divock Origi is crying out for minutes and starts but Jota is the one who really needs to get up to speed. He also has fond memories of Arsenal, having scored against them less than 72 hours ago.