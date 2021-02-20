The Liverpool lineup the last time the Reds lost four Premier League games in a row

Liverpool head into Saturday evening's Merseyside derby aiming to avoid a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

The Reds have suffered back-to-back losses to Brighton, Manchester City and Leicester, and defeat to Everton would be the first time they have lost four straight top flight matches since 15 December 2002.

Liverpool lost to Fulham, Manchester United, Charlton and then Sunderland 19 years ago, before ending their losing streak with a draw against Everton.

Let's take a look at the lineup that were consigned to a fourth straight defeat by Sunderland in December 2002.

1. Goalkeepers & Defenders

Chris Kirkland (GK) - Kirkland spent five years at Liverpool, but this was one of just 25 Premier League appearances he would make for the club as he played second fiddle to Jerzy Dudek. The goalkeeper finished his career with one rogue England cap to his name, and would have a brief spell in charge of Liverpool Women.



Jamie Carragher (RB) - The one-club man played over 500 times for the Reds. Very much the Trent Alexander-Arnold of his day, Carragher set up Liverpool's equaliser against Sunderland, slipping the ball through to Milan Baros.



Igor Biscan (CB) - The Croatian international spent five years at Anfield, but his best moment in a Liverpool shirt undoubtably came in the film Goal! when he scored a thumping header against Santiago Munez's Newcastle United.



Stephane Henchoz (CB) - Henchoz signed from Blackburn in 1999 and spent six years at Anfield, but moved on after the emergence of Carragher at centre half. He now manages Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax FCS.



Djimi Traore (LB) - The defender's seven years at Liverpool included a goal line clearance in the Reds' famous 2005 Champions League final triumph, and an own goal against second tier Burnley in the 2004/05 FA Cup third round as he attempted a drag back inside his own six yard box.

2. Midfielders

Steven Gerrard (RM) - The Liverpool icon was just 22 in December 2002, but was already vice captain of his boyhood club. He earned the captaincy the following year, and would go on to make over 500 appearances for the club, inspiring his side to famous triumphs in the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup finals.



Danny Murphy (CM) - Murphy joined Liverpool from Crewe Alexander in 1997, and would go on to make 170 Premier League appearances for the club, winning the treble in 2001. He departed in 2004 following the arrival of Rafa Benitez and Xabi Alonso.



Didi Hamann (CM) - Hamann spent seven years on Merseyside, winning the Champions League in 2005 before finishing his career with MK Dons in 2011. He dipped his toe into management with Stockport County in 2011, but lasted just four months with the National League side.



Vladimir Smicer (LM) - Smicer is famed for his spectacular long range effort against Milan in the 2005 Champions League final that helped Liverpool to a famous comeback victory. Post-football, the former Czech Republic international ran for a small Czech party at the 2014 European Parliament elections.

3. Forwards

Michael Owen (ST) - The 2002/03 season would be Owen's penultimate in a Liverpool shirt, as he moved to Real Madrid the following summer. He hit 19 goals in 35 Premier League appearances - his joint highest career tally.



Milan Baros (ST) - Baros was the man on the scoresheet during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in 2002, confidently firing home from inside the penalty area. At the age of 39, the forward is still playing for amateur side FK Vigantice in his native Czech Republic.