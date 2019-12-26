The Liverpool Starting Lineup That Should Face West Ham on Monday Night

​So, Liverpool can be beaten.

It's fair to say that the Reds' Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with Atletico Madrid took us all a little by surprise.





Liverpool lost, Virgil van Dijk looked relatively human and Jurgen Klopp's side failed to even have a shot on target, let alone score.

But, while David Moyes may have taken a few notes from Diego Simeone's defensive strategy against the current European and world champions, it's safe to say that West Ham don't quite have the personnel to pull of such a mission of unwavering concentration and organisation.

Monday night's clash will be a very different test for the Reds, and could be the perfect confidence boost following a poor result in Spain. But, Klopp still has to get his team right, as we all know how ruthless the Premier League can be (yes, even ​West Ham).

With that in mind, let's focus on how Liverpool should line up as they look to extend their enormous gap atop the league table once again.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Possessing the ​Premier League record for equal-most clean sheets this season for a goalkeeper - despite having missed eight games - the Brazilian consistently proves week in and week out why he's arguably the world's best. Alisson just has a knack for making the spectacular look simple, and even elegant, with the shot-stopper continually helping ​Liverpool get out of some tricky situations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 10 assists from right-back is pretty incredible, and with plenty of potential to wreak havoc on the questionable Arthur Masuaku on Monday night, the Englishman will be licking his lips at the prospect of adding to that total.

Joe Gomez (CB) - The most underrated member of Liverpool's barnstorming 2020 team (there, we said it), Gomez has helped his side keep 10 clean sheets in their last 11 league games, conceding just one in that time. His pace, power and agility makes him a perfect partner for Van Dijk, with the pair forming a formidable relationship on the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Convincing people why Van Dijk should start every ​Liverpool game from now until the end of time is about as easy as convincing people they need to drink water and breathe air to survive. It's simple science, and really doesn't need a great deal of explanation.

Andy Robertson (LB) - The flying Scotsman is just as crucial to Liverpool's back line as his defensive teammates, possessing an almost intuitive relationship with ​Sadio Mane on the left flank. With the pair of them bombing down the wing, few full-backs in world football stand a chance of stopping them.

Midfielders

​Fabinho (DM) - Jordan Henderson's short-term injury does pose Liverpool a few problems, but they're not issues that a ​Fabinho-sized bandage can't fix. Yes, the Brazilian won't provide the attacking contributions of his skipper, but he will offer just as much protection for the back four, and is in need of some game time to get back to his best following his relatively recent return to fitness.

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Liverpool's second most underrated player (there, we said it, again), there is next to nothing that this man can't do. The Dutchman will provide Fabinho with some much-needed cover defensively, and should offer some balance to the Reds' transitional play too.

Naby Keita (CM) - With West Ham likely to park a bus or two at Anfield, creativity from midfield will be vital. As a result, either ​Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or ​Naby Keita simply must start, with the latter perhaps more suited to gliding through stubborn and rigid defensive lines. The Guinean's injury woes have prevented him from hitting the heights he managed at RB Leipzig, but a run in the team through Henderson's absence could re-ignite his Liverpool career.

Forwards

​Mohamed Salah (RW) - The Egyptian has netted four goals in his last three home games, and you would bet on him adding to that record on Monday night. A clash with West Ham under the Anfield lights is generally the kind of game in which ​Salah thrives, and he will fancy his chances up against Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell on the right-hand side.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - Rather bizarrely, ​Firmino hasn't scored any of his eight Premier League goals this season at home, but he did register a hat-trick of assists last time he graced the Anfield pitch. Maybe the visit of West Ham will lift the curse, and with Divock Origi as the only real candidate to fill his shoes, there's not a great deal of competition for the Brazilian's place.

Sadio Mane (LW) - The relief amongst Liverpool fans when Klopp revealed Mane's half-time substitution against Atletico wasn't due to injury was palpable. The Senegalese forward is the most integral member of the Reds' forward trio, and his energy and willingness to run at defenders should open up some gaps in a deep-lying Hammers defence.