The Liverpool XI That Should Start Against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League

This Saturday, Liverpool extended their current win streak to 17 in the Premier League and remain unbeaten in 2020, so it's not likely Jurgen Klopp will be needing any advice on team selection.
Tonight, Atlético Madrid and Champions League knockout football will provide a stern examination of Liverpool's credentials to be in the category of 'greatest sides ever'.
That type of hyperbolic label is being associated with Liverpool because what they're doing presently is unprecedented. Whether it's the ungodly statistics that the team is racking up or simply the eye test, this Liverpool side is a beast never seen before.
If you're thinking that the setting could be offputting, the Wanda Metropolitano will be particularly familiar for the Reds as it was the scene of their sixth European Cup triumph last June against Tottenham Hotspur.
Even though Atlético appear to be winding down on the Simeone era in what's been a disappointing season, they still should provide a tough test with quality players across the pitch.
Here's who Liverpool should start in their continued journey towards greatness.
Goalkeeper & Defenders
Alisson Becker (GK) - The choice here is between the best goalkeeper in Europe and Adrian, so not really much of a choice. Given how
Midfielders
Jordan Henderson (DM) -
James Milner (CM) - In a decision between Milner and Fabinho, expect Klopp to select Milner to have the personality for this environment. It's the sign of good man management to select players that are on the fringes of the starting eleven to give a performance on the biggest European stages. It keeps the players hungry - Ferguson did it with Ji-Sung Park and others countless times. Klopp will of course have an eye on completing the job in the Premier League, too.
Gini Wijnaldum (CM) - A crucial bridge between midfield and attack, Wijnaldum's running is vital to Liverpool's overall success. His
Forwards
Sadio Mané (LW) - In his best campaign yet, Mané has been arguably the best player in Europe. His sublime touch and finish against Norwich typified the rarefied form that the Senegalese attacker is in. Expect him to star on Tuesday night.
Roberto Firmino (CF) - Firmino's play this season has led to comparisons to Eric Cantona and Dennis Bergkamp. While we might be getting ahead of ourselves, there's no doubt that what Firmino has been doing on the pitch is a savant-level of understanding. A crucial cog to what Liverpool do and it will be key for Atléti's success to starve the Brazilian of the ball.
Mo Salah (RW) - Just about hitting his stride for this season, Salah has really come into his own recently with a rich vein of goalscoring form. His pace might be muted with a deep Atléti backline so expect some potshots cutting in from the right.
