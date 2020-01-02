The Liverpool XI That Should Start Against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League

This Saturday, ​Liverpool extended their current win streak to 17 in the Premier League and remain unbeaten in 2020, so it's not likely Jurgen Klopp will be needing any advice on team selection.

Tonight, Atlético Madrid and Champions League knockout football will provide a stern examination of Liverpool's credentials to be in the category of 'greatest sides ever'.

That type of hyperbolic label is being associated with ​Liverpool because what they're doing presently is unprecedented. Whether it's the ungodly statistics that the team is racking up or simply the eye test, this Liverpool side is a beast never seen before.

If you're thinking that the setting could be offputting, the Wanda Metropolitano will be particularly familiar for the Reds as it was the scene of their sixth ​European Cup triumph last June against ​Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though ​Atlético appear to be winding down on the Simeone era in what's been a disappointing season, they still should provide a tough test with quality players across the pitch.

Here's who Liverpool should start in their continued journey towards greatness.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson Becker​ (GK) - The choice here is between the best goalkeeper in Europe and Adrian, so not really much of a choice. Given how Atléti play, it won't be a bombardment of Alisson's goal but he'll be needed to make one crucial save tonight, most likely at set-pieces.





Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Cafu made ​headlines this week by claiming that Alexander-Arnold could win the Ballon D'Or in the future. Given the ridiculous form and outrageous statistics the Englishman is putting up, who can disagree? He's a world-class player who will be a nightmare for Atlético to press and track.





Virgil Van Djik (CB) - Atléti's attacking options of Morata, Correa and Vitolo won't be keeping the Dutchman up at night, but given the circumstances, it will require a strong performance. Look no further than Van Djik to be the man to do so.





Joel Matip (CB) - The first real question mark of Liverpool's lineup is who partners Van Dijk, and the Reds should be selecting the Cameroonian. Matip is a tried and tested defender who was vital in the corresponding fixture of last year's ​Champions League campaign against ​Bayern Munich . His experience will be crucial in what should be an exhilarating night in Madrid.





Andrew Robertson (LB) - The Scot is another shoo-in in this side, offering thrust and work rate that is absolutely vital to the success of this side. A pacy option might be utilised by Atléti to combat Robertson's marauding down the left.

Midfielders

​Jordan Henderson (DM) - ​ Henderson's play over the last 12 months has been crucial to the functionality of this Liverpool side. He's a player who understands his role and is the manager's mouthpiece on the pitch - he is a certainty to start tonight.

James Milner (CM) - In a decision between Milner and Fabinho, expect Klopp to select Milner to have the personality for this environment. It's the sign of good man management to select players that are on the fringes of the starting eleven to give a performance on the biggest European stages. It keeps the players hungry - Ferguson did it with Ji-Sung Park and others countless times. Klopp will of course have an eye on completing the job in the Premier League, too.

Gini Wijnaldum (CM) - A crucial bridge between midfield and attack, Wijnaldum's running is vital to Liverpool's overall success. His career at Liverpool showcases the importance of playing a role within the team that suits your natural game. If he's unable to make an imprint on the game, expect him to be sacrificed first by Klopp.

Forwards

Sadio Mané (LW) - In his best campaign yet, Mané has been arguably the best player in Europe. His sublime touch and finish against Norwich typified the rarefied form that the Senegalese attacker is in. Expect him to star on Tuesday night.

Roberto Firmino (CF) - Firmino's play this season has led to comparisons to Eric Cantona and Dennis Bergkamp. While we might be getting ahead of ourselves, there's no doubt that what Firmino has been doing on the pitch is a savant-level of understanding. A crucial cog to what Liverpool do and it will be key for Atléti's success to starve the Brazilian of the ball.

Mo Salah (RW) - Just about hitting his stride for this season, Salah has really come into his own recently with a rich vein of goalscoring form. His pace might be muted with a deep Atléti backline so expect some potshots cutting in from the right.