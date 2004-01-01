The Players Liverpool Could Sell Before the Transfer Deadline

Well, that escalated quickly.

A week ago, we were all pretty sure that Kostas Tsimikas would be Liverpool's lot this summer. Now, things are taking on a very different look at Anfield, as the confirmed arrivals of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota have left us all in a state of mild shock.

We danced this dance less than a month ago, but plenty has changed since. So here is your updated list of Liverpool players who could/should now be sacrificed to pay for the reinforcements.

1. Loris Karius

Yeah. Nothing has changed here, sadly. Karius has stagnated at Besiktas while Liverpool have taken huge steps forward and even third-choice Caoimhin Kelleher is now trusted ahead of him.



With a couple of years left on his deal, the 27-year-old needs to be sold for whatever can be salvaged and be given a chance to get his career back on track.



Potential Price Tag: <£5m

2. Nat Phillips

Fabinho is a centre-back now, apparently? That doesn't exactly spell good news for Phillips, who might have otherwise fancied himself as fourth choice.



He's 23, however, and wasn't even named in the squad to face Chelsea, even with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip injured.



Another loan beckons, probably.



Potential Price Tag: Loan

3. Marko Grujic

The 24-year-old remains highly promising but the chips haven't fallen favourably for him at Anfield. Despite impressing on loan in Germany, he's now ninth choice, at best, for a spot in the engine room



He's sellable off the back of a strong spell with Hertha and could fetch a fee close to the full £25m that was put down on Thiago.



Potential Price Tag: £20m

4. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

We've all been rooting for Ox at Anfield but it just hasn't happened consistently for him. Injuries have prevented him from showing his best football at anything close to a consistent level, and to an extent, he's been left behind.



He shouldn't be written off completely yet, but needs to put his fitness issues behind him with regular football - which he won't get at Liverpool.



A Premier League loan would make sense to get him back on track before a more permanent decision in 12 months, after which Gini Wijnaldum may have gone.



Potential Price Tag: Loan



5. Ben Woodburn

At one stage Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer, a rough couple of years have stunted Woodburn's development. Yet, he's still only 20 years old.



The club aren't fully prepared to show him the door just yet, and it seems he will get one more chance to prove himself on loan before a permanent sale is sanctioned.



He showed some promise at Oxford last season before injury cut him short. This time, it seems the Eredivisie is calling, with Sparta Rotterdam set to confirm a season-long deal.



Potential Price Tag: Loan

6. Harry Wilson

Liverpool are in a unique and enviable position where they can boast a small handful valuable players who are garnering interest, yet aren't at the level required to break into the first team.



One of those is Harry Wilson, who perhaps lacks the pace and dynamism to give Klopp something to think about.



He managed nine goal involvements for an absolutely rubbish Bournemouth last term, however, and would surely easily break double figures in a team capable of actually playing football.



Potential Price Tag: £20m

7. Xherdan Shaqiri

When available, Shaqiri is probably Liverpool's most effective backup forward. Shame his humongous calves are just never fit.



He's been a valuable part of the squad ever since his move from Stoke and has given us all some moments to remember, but he turns 29 next month and his value is only going to go in one direction from here on out.



He's expected to make the club a modest profit on the £13m they paid for him - regardless of how his last year has gone, he's been a shrewd signing.



Potential Price Tag: £15m

8. Rhian Brewster

After yet another promising pre-season, it seems Liverpool are prepared to part ways with Brewster this transfer window...on the condition he can be re-signed for a pre-agreed fee at a later date.



Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish rejected suggestions that they had agreed a £25m deal, but it shouldn't be too long before someone bites.



Another loan wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, but keeping him around to play in the cups seems like it will only be detrimental to his rapid development.



Potential Price Tag: £20m