The players Liverpool intend to reward with new contracts

Incomings have been sparse at Liverpool this summer with Ibrahima Konate the only notable Anfield arrival so far.

However, that's not to say there isn't plenty of work being done behind the scenes, with sporting director Michael Edwards focusing all his efforts on securing the futures of some of those already at the club.

News that Trent Alexander-Arnold has penned a new four-year deal at Anfield will have come as music to the ears of Liverpool fans given the right-back's impact on their side, and he's unlikely to be the last to commit his future to the Reds this summer.

The Athletic report that a number of first-team players are in line for a contract extension over 'the coming weeks and months'. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah just a few of the players Edwards is keen to tie down to new deals.

The club are also hoping agreements can be reached with Andy Robertson and Fabinho, while Sadio Mane is another in line for a new deal despite his underwhelming 2020/21 campaign - which saw him notch just 11 Premier League goals, his second-lowest tally since moving to Anfield in 2016.

Much has been made of Liverpool's need to freshen up their squad with a lot of their key players from the triumphant 2019/20 league campaign now edging towards their 30s - or in the case of Van Dijk having already reached said milestone.

However, the Reds clearly believe the aforementioned players are worthy of another deal and we could be seeing further contract extension announcements very shortly.

One man whose future at Anfield is far from clear is Jordan Henderson. The England international has two years remaining on his deal on Merseyside, but with contract talks hitting the buffers it remains to be seen whether an agreement will be reached.