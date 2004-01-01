The Players Liverpool Should Look to Sell This Summer

It will be a transfer window of refining rather than rebuilding for Liverpool, who, with morale at an all-time high, are keen to avoid wholesale changes to a finely balanced squad.

Rocking the boat is out of the question; the team who ran riot over the Premier League like a bull in a china shop last term will be given the chance to retain their title, with only one or two additions expected to add depth in key positions.

Even though Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne have all packed up and headed for pastures new, however, the size of the squad means that there is room to sell one or two more, in order to balance the books after a financially testing few months.

Who could be following the departed trio through the exit door before the window closes in October, then? 90min runs the rule over a handful who look superfluous.

1. Loris Karius

If Loris Karius has a chance of reviving his Liverpool career, then I've got a chance of a date with Scarlett Johansson next weekend.



He might have been the Reds' first choice as recently as 2018 but there are now four ahead of him in the pecking order, and one is yet to make his professional debut.



Returning from a two-year loan Besiktas, he will be sold for whatever the club can salvage for him. He will, somewhat unfortunately, go down as one of Klopp's worst ever signings.



Potential Destination: Back to Germany

Potential Price: £5m

2. Nat Phillips

It's not unreasonable to suggest Phillips could step into the shoes of Lovren and become Liverpool's fourth-choice centre-back this season.



At 23, however, you get the sense that if he was going to make it as a senior player at Anfield, he would have shown signs of it by now.



He's made just one appearance for the club so far, and off the back of a steady loan spell with Stuttgart, he could raise a respectable fee. That could then be put towards Ben White or another versatile, established defensive option.



Potential Destination: Stuttgart

Potential Price: £10m

3. Marko Grujic

In ten years time, you're going to be at a pub quiz, when the question pops up: 'who was Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Liverpool manager?'



You'll take an educated stab at it: Roberto Firmino? Gini Wijnaldum? Sadio Mané?



But you'll score no points, because the answer is Marko Grujic.



The Serbian midfielder arrived with plenty of promise in January 2016, and after struggling to make good on his potential at Anfield, he has made a name for himself with Hertha BSC as one of the Bundesliga's leading defensive midfielders.



His chances of unseating Fabinho, regardless, are non-existent, so he looks set to be sold for a healthy profit.



Potential Destination: Hertha BSC, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace

Potential Price: £20m

4. Georginio Wijnaldum

We're being a little bit controversial here, aren't we? Oh well.



In an ideal world, Liverpool would keep Wijnaldum forever and ever. He's such a reliable midfielder and fits Klopp's system like a glove. He's the perfect player for this Liverpool team, and his easy-going happiness makes everyone watching him happy.



If he's not going to sign a new contract, though, what can you do?



Letting him run his contract down and losing him for free in 12 months would be pretty woeful business - especially when he can be sold now for a fee which would more or less fund a move for a certain Bayern midfielder who Klopp really, really fancies.



Liverpool nowadays tend to be proactive rather than reactive in the transfer market, so it may be time to make the best of a bad situation.



Potential Destination: Barcelona

Potential Price: £30m

5. Harry Wilson

There's no doubt Harry Wilson will go on to have a pretty good Premier League career, but it's time to admit that, as things stand, he isn't going to cut the mustard at Anfield.



There's no shame in that - Mohamed bloody Salah is the guy ahead of him in the pecking order.



Seven goals for that Bournemouth team is really good going, and for that reason, his value is reasonably high. Sell up with a buy-back option, Man City style, and see how it goes.



Potential Destination: Leeds, Aston Villa

Potential Price: £18m

6. Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri has been a decent signing for Liverpool. His goals against Manchester United were worth the £12m fee alone, and whenever he has played, he has more than pulled his weight.



The problem is that he hasn't played enough. 263 minutes last season in all competitions doesn't exactly scream 'indispensable squad option' especially with Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott all keen to kick on and pick up more minutes.



At 28, Shaqiri could still go for around the money he was signed for, so it's time to get him shifted.



Potential Destination: Lazio

Potential Price: £12m