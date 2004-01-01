The positions Liverpool need to strengthen & who they could sign - summer 2021

Here we go then! That pesky league season is out the way and now we've just got an international tournament separating us from the good stuff: the transfer window.

Summer 2021 will be one of semi-transition for Liverpool (if such a state exists) with Gini Wijnaldum likely to be followed out the door by a host of squad men.

Here though, we will look at the areas Liverpool need to strengthen, highlighting five players per position that the club could and should look to sign.

Note: this will not be a silly list full of Mbappe's, Jadon Sancho's and Kalidou Koulibaly's. Instead we're sticking to the ideals of Liverpool's recent transfer strategy under FSG (rightly or wrongly), Jurgen Klopp's tactical preference and the availability of targets.

Backup Goalkeeper

Ah, the least exciting (and cheapest) of Liverpool's predicted summer business. All going to plan this signing should only ever play a handful of times for the Reds, such is the life of a backup stopper.

However with Adrian likely to leave at the end of this two-year deal, there is a spot for someone new in Liverpool's squad.

Meanwhile, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has urged Caoimhin Kelleher to go and seek first-team football. If that advice were to be taken, it would leave the Reds very short on experienced keepers, especially considering Alisson has missed 14 Premier League games over the last two campaigns.

Here are five Liverpool could look at:

Vaclik is Czech Republic's number one and will face England this summer | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Tomas Vaclik (32) - The soon-to-be free agent will leave Sevilla after three seasons, two spent as number one, and has a host of honours both personal and individual. He will also be the Czech Republic's number one at Euro 2020. His signing would be a solid move for a player of some pedigree, if he's happy to play the role of cup keeper.

Paulo Gazzaniga (29) - Another freebie. Gazzaniga has now left Tottenham after four seasons, where he racked up 37 appearances before becoming something of a forgotten man by the end. An eight-game stint at Elche last season coincided with them beating the drop.

Jasper Cillessen (32) - After spending three years on the bench at Barcelona, Cillessen was aiming to re-establish himself as a number one with his move to Valencia in 2019. That hasn't really worked out with Los Che. Financial issues mean it could be another summer exodus at Valencia, with some saying Cillessen (still the Dutch number one) could be free to go for as little as €5m.

Alex McCarthy (31) - The one-cap England international has been in and out of the Southampton team in the second half of 2020/21. His contract is up next year and the Saints may be willing to let him move on. It wouldn't be the most eye-catching signing but he's a fairly realistic second/third-choice option.

Dieng has been a surprise Championship star this season | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Seny Dieng (26) - The Swiss-born Senegal international was voted fans player of the season at QPR. Something of a late bloomer, the Hoops academy product enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020/21 after a series of loan spells. Rumour has it that a number of Premier League sides have been watching him in recent months.

Centre Back

Well, with the £36m deal, pending work permit, for Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, this one is all wrapped up nicely already.

Liverpool will likely start the season with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Konate and at least one of Joel Matip and Nat Phillips as their first-team centre back options. Rhys Williams and Ben Davies could also be in the fold, if not loaned out.

Only if both Matip and Phillips push for a summer exit would further cover be required. In that case, Ozan Kabak anyone?

Gini Wijnaldum Replacement

Wijnaldum appears Barcelona-bound | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Gini Wijnaldum's exit means several things for the Reds. It means the loss of a key member of the team's leadership group, a near indefatigable engine room operator and the Premier League's best smile.

Replacing all of these things in one player is an impossible task (particularly the smile) but that doesn't mean Liverpool shouldn't try.

In addition to Wijnaldum's exit, Liverpool must plan for the inevitable departure of vice-captain James Milner (his contract is up next year), while Naby Keita cannot be relied upon for fitness or form.

Here are five Liverpool could look at:

Bissouma is many people's top choice to succeed Wijnaldum | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Yves Bissouma (24) - The Mali international is one of the Premier League's most coveted midfielders while Brighton are seemingly accepting that he will move on for profit after three seasons at the Amex. Only Luke Ayling (108) made more than Bissouma's 104 tackles in the top flight last season, while his ball retention and progression skills mimic those of Wijnaldum.

Youri Tielemans (24) - The FA Cup hero has been linked with Liverpool in recent days, while a tearful final day salute to Leicester fans raised suspicions that he might be on the move. Tielemans would certainly be an exciting purchase for Liverpool fans. However, he would also be an expensive one. The Belgian still has two years on his contract and Leicester are beyond unlikely to entertain offers for anything less than a healthy markup on the £32m they paid to sign him from Monaco in 2019.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (25) - Staying in England, but less expensive, Liverpool could look at Fulham's Anguissa. A rare consistent performer for Scott Parker's side, the Cameroon international (surprisingly) completed more dribbles than anyone in the Premier League in 2020/21 bar Adama Traore. Reports say he could be available for just £20m.

Anguissa has been one of Fulham's better performers | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch (19) - The teenager won the Marco van Basten award for Ajax Talent of the Year in 2021, as well as Dutch Football Talent in general, after starring in his side's Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double. A strong passer who can play in a defensive role or further forward, Gravenberch has been earmarked as a future world beater and is already being coveted by the world's top clubs. Maybe get Van Dijk to have a word?

Denis Zakaria (24) - Another one with long-term links to England, Zakaria's contract runs out in 2022 potentially strengthening Liverpool's hand in any negotiations over price. The Swiss star is incredibly versatile and has featured at centre back and on the wings as well as in the heart of midfield. Both Manchester clubs have also been linked in recent times.

Alternative Striker

Despite a late season resurgence, 2020/21 was Roberto Firmino's worst season for Liverpool. The Brazilian failed to hit double figures in goals (all comps) for the first time in six seasons and didn't net once in Europe.

Though Firmino is still a hugely important player to Liverpool's set-up, it's clear that the Reds need alternatives in attack. Diogo Jota was a live wire when fit and will continue to push for a starting berth, while the return of Harvey Elliott is an exciting option for Klopp. However, Potential exits for Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino only exacerbate the need for further depth in a central role.

Firmino needs competition in attack | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Here are five the Reds could target:

Patson Daka (22) - The Zambian is a boyhood Liverpool fan, and if that's not enough for you, he is Red Bull's latest wonderkid and Erling Haaland's successor, having scored 27 times in 28 games for Salzburg in the league in 2020/21. Daka is also a hard worker out of possession and is more of a 'pure nine' than Firmino. Liverpool have a strong history of drinking from the Red Bull tap...

Dusan Vlahovic (21) - The Fiorentina forward moved to Italy in 2018, but enjoyed his breakout season in 2020/21, scoring 21 times for La Viola, while also being named Serie A Young Player of the Year. At 6'2, Vlahovic has the physique to play as a target man, but also has impressive technical and finishing ability.

Donyell Malen (22) - The former Arsenal youth teamer has thrived since returning to his native Netherlands, scoring 27 times for PSV in 2020/2, after bouncing back from a knee injury. However, some say he is now keen to take the next step in his career, with PSV willing to accept offers north of £25m. It seems a very reasonable price.

Donyell Malen left Arsenal aged 18 | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Jonathan David (21) - The New York-born Canada international is now a Ligue 1 winner with Lille, scoring 13 times as Les Dogues beat PSG to the title. Following that near-miraculous title win and manager Christophe Galtier's departure, there are rumours of a mass exodus to follow. With a contract until 2025, David would not come cheap, but his versatility and ability to run from deep mean he could suit Liverpool well.

Amine Gouiri (21) - The France Under-21 star, who has done well to bounce back from a serious knee injury, scored 12 times and registered seven assists in Ligue 1 for a pretty poor Nice side in 2020/21. Signed for only €7m last summer, Gouiri could be sold for a decent mark-up this summer. His game mimics Firmino's better than perhaps anyone on this list, while he can also play as a winger.