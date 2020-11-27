The Potential Destinations for Lautaro Martinez - Ranked

Bad news, Inter supporters: the grim reaper of the football transfer market is knocking at your door, and he's ready to whisk Lautaro Martinez away from San Siro. Even worse news: the striker actually sought out Jorge Mendes' services in order to do so.

The heir to Mauro Icardi's black and blue throne arrived in Serie A in 2018, and I Nerazzurri's prayers had been answered. Finally, a striker with equal (possibly more) talent and killer instinct than the now-Paris Saint-Germain star, but without the emotional and controversial baggage.

Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to score his fifth @SerieA goal of the season as @Inter_en came from two-down to beat Torino#ArgentinosAbroad ?? pic.twitter.com/tKvxUW4exZ — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) November 22, 2020

Final bit of bad news: that baggage is on its way, everyone.

Martinez was openly courted by Barcelona last summer, which was pretty foolish considering La Blaugrana didn't have a pot to pee in. Unsurprisingly, that move disappeared into thin air, and Barça ended up giving away all their players for next to nothing in order to lower the wage bill.

In retrospect, the idea of them spending over €100m on the Argentine was pretty daft, eh?

So, Martinez has had his head turned, and to make matters worse, he's not even earning the wage he deserves in Milan. Unbelievably, the 23-year-old takes home €2.5m a year, less than Ashley Young, for crying out loud.

So, underpaid, undervalued and under-appreciated, Martinez wants out. And with superagent Mendes at his side, the world is his oyster. But where is the Bull likely to go? 90min has created a list of his potential destinations just for you - ranked.

8. Liverpool

The current options | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Given that Liverpool pulled out of a summer deal to sign Chelsea man Timo Werner for half the sum discussed compared to Martinez, this one feels equally as farfetched. But you never know.



The Reds could opt to freshen up their forward line with some incomings and outgoings, and the Inter man would be a dream addition to this dynamic attack. 'Dream' being the operative word, here.



Likelihood Rating: 3/10

7. Paris Saint-Germain

How long will this duo be PSG stars? | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Now, this move would require a whole lotta mental arithmetic and gymnastics to financially make it viable. But who knows how long Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stick it out in Paris?



Should one - or even both - leave PSG, Les Parisiens will be on the hunt for a new talisman. And with the money they can offer, it'd take a brave man to turn them down.



Too many permutations for me.



Likelihood Rating: 4/10

6. Bayern

You...you know? Robert Lewan-GOALski? Haha... | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Champions League winners Bayern are riding the crest of a wave, and they must be aware of the old adage, 'strengthen while you're on top'. In Robert Lewandowski, Die Roten do possess the best striker in the world, that is true.



But now aged 32, a post-Rob plan may need to be pondered. Would Martinez be happy playing understudy for a season if he knew he'd be handed the reins a year later? Absolutely! (Possibly).



Likelihood Rating: 5/10

5. Juventus

Mr Turin | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Martinez is desperate to catch the next flight out of Milan, but that doesn't necessarily mean he wants to leave Italy. Juventus have just spent big money on Alvaro Morata to lead their line, and a certain Cristiano Ronaldo is still hanging around.



But the Portuguese forward won't be there forever, and rumours are that he may leave I Bianconeri in the summer. What better way to reinvest any transfer money received and his gargantuan wages than to sign the perfect foil to Turin-lover Morata? It'd be controversial, but not impossible.



Likelihood Rating: 6/10

4. Manchester United

A top class panic buy | Michael Regan/Getty Images

If ever there was a sign that Manchester United were in desperate need of a striker but messed up every bit of business they worked on, then signing Edinson Cavani on the final day of the transfer window highlights it nicely.



The Uruguayan is merely a short-term stop gap for the Red Devils, and while their tricky winger/forwards can take them so far, the lack of a predator in the box continues to haunt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian coach would surely be a huge fan of Martinez, and he could become the regular goalscorer they so sorely miss.



The main problem here? Man Utd's transfer committee could easily balls this one up.



Likelihood Rating: 7/10

3. Real Madrid

Tough times for Jovic | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

When it comes to splashing huge money on strikers, Real Madrid have been burnt before. €60m man Luka Jovic is lost somewhere within the walls of Santiago Bernabeu, and his two league goals in 18 months tell a story of horrible investments and decision-making.



So, Los Blancos have to try again. Karim Benzema has been unable to recreate last year's heroics, and a lack of goals across the team should be a major concern for Zidane. Martinez is no Jovic, though. Sign him, and he'll do the business.



Likelihood Rating: 7.5/10

2. Barcelona

Another solid bit of business by Barcelona | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

I know we dismissed this move as nonsense earlier on, but 2021 is a fresh start, particularly for Barcelona. The Catalan giants will have a new president in place in the near future, and with a new hierarchy comes brand new money.



The incoming leaders will be hoping to get off on the right foot and make a marquee signing that outlines their intentions and ambitions that they'll inevitably abandon when they get bored. But Martinez could be the man to get everyone onside again in Catalonia.



Likelihood Rating: 8/10

1. Manchester City

Move over, Sergio | Visionhaus/Getty Images

In need of a new, Argentinian striker who scores goals for fun? Look no further, Pep! Guardiola has tied his foreseeable future to Manchester City, and he is aware that a rebuild is on the cards.



Front and centre of that particular task is signing a striker. Gabriel Jesus is just not it, and Sergio Aguero is well past his best. Fresh blood and a new hunger is needed to lead the line, and Martinez could be the present and future of the new-look Citizens.



Likelihood Rating: 9/10