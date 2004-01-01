The Premier League clubs who need to sign Marcel Sabitzer - ranked

As the season heads into its final stretch, the transfer rumour mill is cooking up nicely.

RB Leipzig look braced for another busy summer, with their latest crop of talents being eyed by the football world. With Dayot Upamecano already heading for Bayern Munich and Liverpool close to signing Ibrahima Konate, the latest is that Marcel Sabitzer also wants out for pastures new.

Sabitzer has quietly blossomed into one of the most well-rounded midfielders in Germany and perhaps Europe at Leipzig, but BILD claim that interest is building in the Premier League with the captain ready to move on from the club.

The 27-year-old is entering his best years and while the pandemic is likely to limit huge deals from happening, this doesn't feel too far away from the realms of possibility. 90min has ranked who could benefit from Sabitzer the most out of the interested parties.

4. Manchester United

Any Man Utd move for Sabitzer surely depends on Pogba's situation | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their options further down the pitch as well as in attack, with a centre-back and a defensive midfielder on the shopping list.



But while Sabitzer has been playing in a somewhat defensive role for Julian Nagelsmann's side this season, the system is entirely different to that of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's at United. They often set up with two holding midfielders, and starting with Paul Pogba and Sabitzer in those spots is simply far too 'FIFA career mode' to ever work.



Sabitzer is a creative force when at his best, and while he could play wide, he isn't a direct fix to any of United's weakest areas. Money must be spent on experts, not square pegs in round holes.



A move would really only make sense if Pogba was to leave.



Likeliness: 4/10

3. Arsenal

Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan in January | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Gunners haven't been named as a party who are interested in Sabitzer this time around, but their noses should absolutely be sniffing at the rumours that he wants a new challenge.



Martin Odegaard has had a serious impact at the Emirates, but chasing a permanent deal could get messy and expensive. Another loan is an option, but Real Madrid are unlikely to sell, meaning other options must be considered.



Sabitzer presents a more negotiable option and one with more instant qualities beyond his creativity; his leadership and pressing is exactly what the side needs.



They have work to do, though. And that hinges on making sure they finish strongly in the Premier League.



Likeliness: 5/10

2. Liverpool

A Wijnaldum replacement feels increasingly necessary | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

With Georginio Wijnaldum's future at Liverpool looking increasingly doubtful with each week gone by, the Reds having replacements in mind isn't an unrealistic prospect at all, especially considering Sabitzer has just a year left on his deal.



Factor in that their side could seriously do with some fresh, key figures to establish themselves and rebuild for another title charge and that Liverpool already have a decent relationship with RB Leipzig regarding transfers, it makes sense.



The Austrian plays in a similar, high pressing system, too, and would take less time to settle into Liverpool's three-man midfield. But with the Reds already spending to fix their defence, the budget might be spent elsewhere.



Likeliness: 6/10

1. Tottenham

Sabitzer feels ideal for Mourinho's Tottenham | Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Beating United and Liverpool for Sabitzer's signature would be a huge coup for Tottenham.



The Lilywhites are in need of an extra pair of legs in their preferred three man midfield, and Sabitzer's efficient stats and relentless running would do just the trick in upgrading on someone like Harry Winks.



At 27, he's coming into the peak of his powers - perfect for a Jose Mourinho team - and provides the added quality on the ball to provide more thrust from deep for Spurs. If they can pull this off, it gives Mourinho's side a huge boost and suddenly gives their midfield some pretty decent depth.



Likeliness: 8/10