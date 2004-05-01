The Premier League Records Liverpool Can Still Aim for Now 'Centurions' Dream Is Gone

After waiting 30 years, plus an additional coronavirus enforced three months, Liverpool finally won their maiden Premier League title at a canter.





The Reds were crowned champions of England in style, breaking or equalling several Premier League records in the process.





It's been a long wait, but finally...



????????? ??? ??????? ?????? ?????????. ? pic.twitter.com/6SaWgNJ1No — 90min (@90min_Football) June 25, 2020

However, defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday evening means Jurgen Klopp's side can no longer reach the 100-point mark and break the record Premier League points haul set by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 'Centurions' during the 2017/18 campaign.





Although those particular hopes are gone, the Reds still have a selection of records to be broken or equalled in their final two Premier League fixtures...





Biggest Title-Winning Margin





Liverpool can beat or equal Man City's record title winning margin

Current Holders: Manchester City (19 points)





Unsurprisingly Pep Guardiola's 2017/18 City side are the current holders of this record, and Liverpool will have to rely on City slipping up during one of their final two Premier League games if they are to break or equal this record.





The Reds are currently 18 points clear of City at the Premier League summit, so will need to win their remaining two league games against Chelsea and Newcastle and hope that City are held to a draw by either Watford or Norwich to give them a 20-point winning margin.





Should City lose to either the Hornets or the Canaries, Liverpool would just need to take four points from their last two to break the Premier League record.





Most Home Points in a Season





Liverpool are yet to taste defeat on home soil this season

Current Holders: Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United (55 points)





With 17 wins and a draw from their 18 Premier League matches at Anfield this season, Liverpool have taken 52 points from their home fixtures.





The chance to complete a record breaking perfect 19 wins from 19 was ended with a 1-1 draw against a stubborn Burnley side in their penultimate home game, but the Reds can still equal the record for the greatest home points tally with three points against Chelsea on Wednesday evening.





Liverpool would share this record with Jose Mourinho's 2004/05 Chelsea team, Sir Alex Ferguson's 2010/11 Manchester United side and Roberto Mancini's 2011/12 Manchester City team.





Most Victories in a Season





Liverpool have won 30 Premier League matches this season

Current Holders: Manchester City (32 wins)





Liverpool could have broken this record had they beaten Burnley or Arsenal, but they will have to settle for aiming to share the spoils with Guardiola's Man City.





City recorded 32 wins during both their 2017/18 and 2018/19 title winning campaigns, and Liverpool currently sit on 30 victories with two to play.





The Reds will need to take maximum points from their final two matches of the season in order to equal City's record, meaning they will need to get the better of Frank Lampard's Champions League-chasing Chelsea, who will be in desperate need of a win on Wednesday.



