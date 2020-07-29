The Premier League Sides Who Should Be Looking at Liverpool?s Rhian Brewster

With opportunities in the Liverpool first team at a premium, Rhian Brewster dropped down to the Championship in January as he joined Swansea City on loan.

The 20-year-old’s incredible run of form saw him notch a goal every other game in his 22 appearances, helping propel the Swans from mid-table into an unlikely play-off place.

Not only were the youngster’s goalscoring stats impressive, his overall play was also a key component in Steve Cooper’s side’s end-of-season flourish - with his intense work rate and high-pressing game becoming a feature of their play.

After just half a season cutting his teeth in the second tier, the Liverpool man already looks destined for bigger and better things.

However, with Roberto Firmino a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, Brewster may again find himself seeking a temporary home, and there should be no end of Premier League clubs looking to offer him a foothold in England’s top tier.

Let’s take a look at the clubs who should be monitoring the youngster and could benefit from taking the England Under-21 international on loan this summer.