The Real Madrid lineup that should start against Liverpool

A return to form has seen Real Madrid fire themselves back into contention in the La Liga title race.

Focus shifts away from the domestic competition this week, however, as they welcome Liverpool to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night.

Zinedine Zidane's side have experience of overcoming the Reds in Europe when it matters most, beating them 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final. Things have changed since then, though, namely Madrid no longer having Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale around, and Liverpool not having Loris Karius in goal.

Needing to make good on the home advantage in the first leg, here's who could start for Los Blancos.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Varane returns to the XI | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois (GK) - 12 league clean sheets so far and has only missed one game all season for Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois is proving vital these days.



Raphael Varane (CB) - Rested at the weekend, the Frenchman will return and has a huge part to play with no Sergio Ramos in the side.



Nacho Fernandez (CB) - Approaching ten years with the club, Nacho has become a dependable figure for Zidane this season.



Eder Militao (CB) - The 23-year-old has a chance to stake his claim in a huge game that will be watched by many. With Ramos out, now is the chance for Eder Militao to find a run of form.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders