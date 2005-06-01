The Records Liverpool Could Still Break This Season After Premier League Title Win

They've done it, and the bloody well deserved it.





Clinching the title following Manchester City's failure to beat Chelsea on Thursday, the victory celebrations and belated glory that Liverpool had been waiting for was finally able to joyfully erupt.





It's been a long wait, but finally...



Not one person on the planet can have a bad word to say about the Reds' 2019/20 campaign, with the near-perfection of their achievement set to live long in the memory as one of the greatest Premier League triumphs - if not the greatest- we've ever seen.





Records have been obliterated along the way, but with seven matches still left to play, they can etch their names into history even deeper with a host of accolades still within their grasp.





Some are certainly more feasible than others, but we can't discount Liverpool from anything anymore, can we?





Most Points in a Single Premier League Season





Man City's victory at Southampton secured their 100-point haul

Current Holders: Manchester City (100 points)





The Citizens' 100-point haul in 2017/18 campaign was so magnificent that few could foresee it ever be toppled. With seven matches left to play and a total of 21 points available, it could get blown out of the water.





Liverpool currently sit on 86, meaning they need to accumulate 15 points from their remaining matches to surpass Pep Guardiola's side. Can they do that? Honestly, with the season they've had, you'd expect them too... and some.





Most Points in Europe's Top 5 Leagues





Current Holders: Juventus (102 points)





Across Europe we've seen teams hit the 100-point mark, as Barcelona and Real Madrid have both done so in La Liga. Juventus went one better with 102 points during the 2013/14 season.





With what they have left, Liverpool could still earn a total of 107 points, which would put them on an almighty European pedestal as having accrued the most points of any team in Europe's top five leagues for a single campaign.





Woof.





Biggest Title-Winning Margin in Europe





Paris Saint-Germain were a cut above the rest (again) in the 2015/16 season

Current Holders: Paris Saint-Germain (31 points)





Well and by far the best side in France at the moment, it is little surprise when PSG finish some way off whoever their nearest challengers in Ligue 1 are. But even by their standards, their 31-point title-winning margin in the 2015/16 season was quite obscene.





Can Liverpool surpass that? They current sit 23 points ahead of City in second, and with the Citizens next up to play that could extend to 26, leaving only six more points to make up.





Certainly doable if City pack it in before the end of the season.





Most Home Points in a Single Premier League Season





Chelsea were imperious at home during the 2005/06 season

Current Holders: Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United (55 points)





Liverpool could blow three teams off their perch with this particular record, as Chelsea, City and United all secured 55 home points in a single season during their respective title successes.





The Blues did so in 2005/06, United in 2010/11 and City in 2012/12.





Liverpool currently sit on a perfect 48 from 48 home points, and with nine points available from their remaining Anfield matches, three wins will do it.





Should they manage that, then would also be the first Premier League side to go a whole season with a perfect home record.





Most Wins in a Single Premier League Season





Liverpool secured another home win on Wednesday with victory over Crystal Palace

Current Holders: Manchester City (32 wins)





This triumph also came during City's incredible 2017/18 campaign, and was followed up with the same number of wins the season after.





Having failed to win only three matches so far this season, five victories from their remaining seven matches will do the trick for Jurgen Klopp's side.





Most Goals Scored in a Single Premier League Season





Liverpool's front three will need to be on top form to beat this record

Current Holders: Manchester City (106 goals)





This one is perhaps somewhat unachievable, but you can't put anything past this Liverpool team at the moment.





But yes, they would need to score a whopping 37 goals in the last seven matches to do so, accounting for roughly 5.3 goals per game.





Unlikely.





Best Goal Difference in a Single Premier League Season





Liverpool's 4-0 win at Leicester was their joint-highest win in the Premier League this season

Current Holders: Manchester City (+79)





Again this record looks beyond their reach, but it is slightly more obtainable than the goals scored feat.





With a goal difference of 49 at present, if they score 31 goals without reply they could manage it, although you'd think these two accolades may just evade them this season...





Most Goals Scored at Home in a Single Premier League Season





Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea were free scoring during the 2009/10 season

Current Holders: Chelsea (68)





We can't discount Liverpool from everything, but in home matches against Aston Villa, Burnley and Chelsea they'd need to manage 15 goals - for an average of five per game, duh - to knock Chelsea's 2009/10 record off the leaderboard.





Most Goals Scored Away From Home in a Single Premier League Season





Luis Suarez was key to Liverpool scoring 48 goals away from home

Current Holders: Liverpool (48 goals)





Can Liverpool overtake Liverpool from 2013/14? It's an almighty ask for them to do so, as they'd need to score 23 goals in just four matches to do so.





City, Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle stand in their way, making the possibility of them doing so appear beyond their reach.





But heck, stranger things have happened, right?





