The surprisingly small prize money Liverpool get for winning the Carabao Cup

Liverpool lifted the first domestic trophy of the season on Sunday following a tense penalty shootout win over Chelsea at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, but the level prize money that will be winging its way to Anfield as a result of that triumph may surprise you.
Winning the FA Cup is incredibly lucrative – the sum on offer for winning the final alone this season is £1.8m. Before even playing the final, which will be held at Wembley on Saturday 14 May, Premier League clubs can rack up £1.6m in cash prizes through the prior rounds.
The prize pot for the Carabao Cup is much more modest – just £200,000 in total.
There is no prize money available in the League Cup until the latter stages, with that £200,000 pot distributed only among the four teams that reach the semi-final stage.
Losing semi-finalists Arsenal and Tottenham got £25,000, with Chelsea taking £50,000 as runners-up. That means Liverpool take the rest of the fund, which is £100,000.
It isn’t a huge windfall for the Reds and the trophy will be more important on the face of it. But every little helps in the financial sense of things.
Liverpool recently released their financial accounts for the 2020/21 season. They reported a £4.8m loss for the campaign, which was still impacted by the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was, however, a much less significant loss than the £46.3m recorded in 2019/20.
Source : 90min