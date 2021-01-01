The top 5 left forwards in the world 2021 - ranked

The beast that is Welcome to World Class continues to power on, and this time we've got one of the most contentious positions in the series - left forwards.

We've already got through most of the positions - goalkeepers, centre backs, defensive midfielders, central midfielders, attacking midfielders and left backs - so check those lists out if you want to be reacquainted. You can find everything here.

But right now, we're going to detail some of the finest left-sided attackers in the game today; stars who make scoring goals and setting strikes up for their teammates look as easy as pie.

Need a reminder on how the whole process works? Here's what you need to know.

A world class footballer is defined as one of the top five players in the world in their position.

All players can fit into one of 10 on-field positions; GK, RB, LB, CB, DM, CM, AM, RF, LF, ST.

All players have been graded across ten different subcategories in the decision-making process - you can find more information on everything mentioned above here.

Performances for club and country are considered.

We want you to have your say - check out details on how to get involved below.

Let's get into it.

All statistics are provided by StatsPerform over the period of January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 (inclusive of domestic and continental cup competitions).

3. Son Heung-min (new entry)

Son comes in at third | 90min

Games played: 45

Goals: 13

Assists: 12

Chances created: 84

Shot conversion rate: 14.6



After the summer exploits of their other main forward, Tottenham needed Son Heung-min to step up and become their star attraction - and that's what he's done.



Now the go-to player whenever Spurs are in trouble, Son is renowned for his excellent finishing skills - scoring 14.6% of his shots - while he has also created more chances (84) than both of the top two.



The South Korean didn't make the cut last year but deservedly takes his spot in the top three left forwards this time around.

2. Sadio Mane (down 1)

Mane is a crucial player at Liverpool | 90min

Games played: 44

Goals: 18

Assists: 6

Chances created: 61

Shot conversion rate: 15.9



Liverpool have had a tough past year or so after their Premier League triumph of 2020/21, but they're back with a vigour this year and Sadio Mane remains just as important as ever.



The Senegal star remains a reliable source of goals for the Reds - netting once every 188 minutes - and his availability during a year when his side were decimated by injuries made him even more valuable.



He might feel slightly aggrieved to move down to second, but Mane's relentless quality in Liverpool's front three makes him one of the most dangerous forwards in world football.

1. Kylian Mbappé (new entry)

Mbappe is the best left winger in the world

Games played: 48

Goals: 37

Assists: 14

Chances created: 72

Shot conversion rate: 23.9



We can't be too surprised to see this fella come out on top, right?



You might be thinking 'new entry?', but this came about due to a positional switch - Kylian Mbappé actually came second in the striker list last year.



In terms of pure goalscoring, none of the Frenchman's competitors come close - Mbappé racked up 37 strikes with an excellent 23.9% shot conversion rate, topping both metrics. His minutes per goal ratio of 111 is also way clear of anyone else.

VOTE NOW

Right. Obviously we've only got the three left forwards ranked at the moment, but please don't start shouting 'but the title says top five!' just yet. In fact, we need your help deciding those two vacant spots.

The following players are all in with a shout of making the final two.

Lorenzo Insigne

Jack Grealish

Marcus Rashford

Raheem Sterling

Leroy Sane

Vinicius Jr

We've got two polls running on this one - one being Insigne vs Sane vs Grealish, and the other being Sterling vs Vinicius vs Rashford.

Which left forward would you want in your team? ?



Which left forward would you want in your team?



Votes can be cast until 8pm (GMT), and the winner will be announced shortly after - so check 90min's Twitter page to influence results and head back here this evening to see who made the cut.

You can also catch the guys in the studio at 3pm where they will debate these rankings and who they think should be considered world class.