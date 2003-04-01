The Two Records Liverpool Equalled With 3-2 Comeback Win Over West Ham

For a moment on Monday night, Liverpool's unbeaten record in the Premier League was under threat as West Ham United took a 2-1 lead.

However, as they always seem to find a way to do, Liverpool fought their way back and picked up an exciting 3-2 victory thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané (and some suspect goalkeeping from Łukasz Fabiański) , but the game was about far more than just the three points on offer.

That ball 朗

That finish 朗



Sadio and Trent complete the comeback  pic.twitter.com/AKax0Gjyqn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2020

As noted by ​Opta, the Reds equalled an English top-flight record for most consecutive home wins. Their 21st successive victory at Anfield matched the tally set by ​Liverpool themselves back in 1972, when Bill Shankly's Reds dominated the entire calendar year.

The chance to make the record their own will come on 7 March, when Eddie Howe's Bournemouth make the long trip up to Anfield.

Amazingly, Jurgen Klopp' side could have a 100% home record this season with just four more wins - a feat never before achieved in a 38-game top-flight campaign.

However, there is one record which the Reds could set even earlier. The win against West Ham was Liverpool's 18th consecutive victory in the Premier League, tying the record set by Manchester City between August and December 2017.

To move clear of the Citizens, Liverpool will need to beat strugglers Watford, who find themselves down in 19th in the table.

Manager Klopp confessed that it was truly special to see his side achieve that feat, revealing that one of his first messages to the team when he first joined was that he wanted to make history.

Away from the record books, Liverpool continue to rack up points. Their total of 79 is as many as ​Manchester United's treble winners from the 1998/99 campaign managed, while their 26 wins is also level with ​Arsenal's 'Invincibles' of 2003/04.

The Reds are now just four wins away from lifting the Premier League title, which could come on 21 March against Crystal Palace.

To win the title at Goodison Park against Everton a week earlier, Liverpool would need Manchester City to lose once or draw twice in their next three games.

