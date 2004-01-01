The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - February

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is the landslide winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award for February 2022.

The Egyptian enjoyed a return to his best goalscoring form in February, rattling in three goals in four games and laying on another following his return from Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Incidentally, the first of those strikes remarkably took the 29-year-old to the 150-goal milestone for the Reds.

Salah comfortably saw off stiff competition from the likes of Harry Kane, Jarrod Bowen and Che Adams to land the prize for the third time this season following his obscene exploits in the opening months of the campaign.

The winger made his comeback from AFCON disappointment in the clash with Leicester at Anfield, making an immediate impact off the bench by forcing Kasper Schmeichel into action and striking the woodwork.

A more low-key display followed at Burnley on Salah's return to the starting lineup, before he got back into his groove with an exceptional goal to win an unexpectedly hard-fought home encounter with Norwich.

Salah expertly controlled Alisson's long kick downfield, then stayed incredibly composed as defenders and even the goalkeeper swarmed around him on the edge of the box. He produced a Cruyff turn to finally give himself some space before wrong-footing everyone left in his way with a cool right-footed finish inside the near post.

The Egyptian King then inevitably had a huge say as Liverpool ran riot against Leeds in their final Premier League match of the month, scoring twice and picking up an assist before half-time in the 6-0 rout.

Granted, the goals were both penalties - albeit well-taken ones - but his assist for Joel Matip was perfectly-weighted.

Salah took a whopping 76% of the fan vote, with Kane coming in second with just 7% ahead of Bowen and Adams who took 6% and 5% respectively.

