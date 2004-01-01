The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - January

Liverpool sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold has comfortably seen off some stiff competition to be named the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for January.

The so-called right-back had another exceptional month in the red shirt as Jurgen Klopp's side went unbeaten in their bid to keep up with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold continued his creative exploits from full-back, phenomenally moving into double figures for league assists with four months of the season still to play. Even a bout of coronavirus couldn't stop him.

The 23-year-old started the month by causing Chelsea all sorts of problems from his very, very deep-lying playmaker role. His perfectly-measured clipped pass from near the halfway line got Mohamed Salah in behind the Blues' backline, and the Egyptian coolly made it 2-0.

Another typically effervescent attacking display followed in the comfortable home victory over Brentford, with the England international popping up in forward areas and firing off a number of dangerous shots. He registered his tenth assist of the season too, with a set-piece delivery which caused chaos in the box and eventually reached Fabinho who headed home.

Although he was slightly more subdued in Liverpool's final game of the month against Crystal Palace, Alexander-Arnold still got forward and supported the attack in his trademark fashion as Klopp's side secured another three points.

More than 18,000 votes were cast in the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month poll, with Alexander-Arnold securing a whopping 38.9% of them. His nearest competitor was West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, who took 17.64%, while Man City star Kevin De Bruyne came in third with 15.09% ahead of Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, Jack Harrison of Leeds and Wolves' Joao Moutinho.

The right-back becomes the third Liverpool player to claim the prize this season, after Salah won in September and October and Diogo Jota came out on top in November.

