The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - November

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has won the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award for November.

Jota helped the Reds bounce back from a disappointing defeat to West Ham before the international break by bagging three goals in two outings against Arsenal and Southampton, with both games resulting in resounding 4-0 wins at Anfield.

The victories allowed Liverpool to keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester City, who appear to be the two challengers capable of preventing Jurgen Klopp's side from winning a second Premier League title in three years.

25-year-old Jota was a comfortable winner in the public vote, seeing off competition from Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Reece James, Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal and Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, who netted three goals in four games for Norwich.

The margin of victory was relatively comfortable for the Jota as he polled just over 31% of the vote, beating Silva, who snared 18% and had a magnificent month for City, into second place. James was third, narrowly ahead of Ramsdale - who is now Arsenal's undisputed number one goalkeeper.

Jota's success follows on from back-to-back Fans' Player of the Month successes for Mohamed Salah, and caps what has been a fine few months of sustained form.

He already has eight Premier League goals to his name this season, behind only Salah and Jamie Vardy, and has dislodged Roberto Firmino as a regular starter in the Liverpool side.

