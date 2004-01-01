The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - October

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has again been named the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month.

The Egyptian won the award in September for his outstanding form and he kept up the high standards in October, prompting manager Jurgen Klopp to describe him as the best player in the world.

That form saw Salah nominated for the monthly prize alongside Chelsea duo Reece James and Ben Chilwell, Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher, West Ham's Declan Rice and Manchester City.

He ran away with the fan vote in September and took that even a step further in October, with 77.6% of fans going with Salah as the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month.

Salah finished well clear of second-placed Foden, who received 6.2% of the votes, while West Ham skipper Rice - who continues to go from strength to strength in a side shining in all competitions - received 5.7%.

29-year-old Salah featured in four Premier League matches in October, chipping in with an assist in each and racking up a cool five goals for good measure.

The month got off to a huge start as Liverpool clashed with Foden's City side. The duo shared the Man of the Match award that day, but it was Salah who stole the show with an outrageous solo goal which saw him beat five players before firing past Ederson.

He rode that wave of momentum into the trip to Watford a few weeks later. A gorgeous pass for Sadio Mane got the scoring going, but an equally stunning solo goal from Salah was the crowning moment of Liverpool's 5-0 victory.

The Reds bagged five the following week against Manchester United, with Salah chipping in with a hat-trick, before he ended the month with an assist in the 2-2 draw with Brighton.

