The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Year - 2021/22

Drum roll please...

As you may have gathered from the image above, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has been voted PFA Premier League Fans' Player for the Year for the second consecutive season.

The scampering winger enjoyed another stellar campaign on an individual level as Liverpool ran Manchester City incredibly close in the Premier League title race.

Salah's personal statistics are simply outrageous: 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League alone.

The Egyptian's early-season form was particularly devastating, including a stretch where he netted in seven games in a row - a run that culminated with a hat-trick against old foe Manchester United.

Wonderstrikes at the ends of mazy dribbles in consecutive matches against Man City and Watford would also arrive during that hottest of hot streaks. An inch-perfect outside-of-the-boot assist for Sadio Mane in the latter game was also particularly memorable.

While the middle and second half of his season were marginally quieter, Salah still made huge contributions as Liverpool pushed City all the way in the title race - most notably from the penalty spot.

This is Salah's third PFA Fans' Player of the Year win following success in 2018 and 2021.

Despite facing some incredibly stiff competition on paper, Salah secured a huge majority in the fan vote - taking 59% ahead of obvious runner-up Kevin De Bruyne, who took just 21%.

West Ham talisman Declan Rice came in third with just 8%, while Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher, Salah's teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold and Man City star Phil Foden came in behind him.