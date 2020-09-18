Thiago Alcantara Bids Farewell to Bayern Munich Ahead of Liverpool Move

Thiago Alcantara has bid farewell to Bayern Munich with an emotional video on social media as the midfielder prepares to finalise a £25m transfer to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Thiago has spent the last seven years at Bayern and won the Champions League in what proved to be his final appearance for the Bavarian giants last month.

Für immer dankbar, @fcbayern ! Bayern wird immer ein Stück Heimat für mich sein. #MiaSanMia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aFlWADLvFQ — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020

The Spaniard has agreed a four-year contract with Liverpool and will soon become the latest addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad. But he wanted to express his gratitude to Bayern first, while also explaining to fans why he has decided to leave the club.

“I have made the most difficult decision of my sports career,” Thiago said.

“I will close this chapter in this wonderful club where I have grown as a player for seven years.

“Triumphs, joys and also hard times, but what I am most proud of is that I arrived in Munich as a young man full of dreams and now I will leave completely fulfilled with a club, history and culture.

“Here, I learned to love a tradition that I am now saying goodbye to, but which I will never forget: Mia San Mia. I have experience fantastic moments in this city, in Saebener Strasse and in our beloved Allianz Arena with my Bavarian family, who treated me so well and loved me every second.

“My decision is purely of a sporting nature, as a football player. I want new challenges to develop myself further. Bavaria will always be my home. Thank you, FC Bayern.”

It is expected that Thiago will wear the same number six shirt he wore for Bayern when he becomes a Liverpool player. It is thought that Liverpool have agreed a deal that spreads a guaranteed £20m transfer fee over the full four years of the contract, with £5m in add-ons.

