Thiago Alcantara: How Much Do You Know About the Spaniard?

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Technically brilliant - with fantastic vision and awareness - it's little wonder that he's regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, despite his injury woes.

The year 2020 has been unusual to say the least, but for Thiago and Bayern it's been business as usual - with yet another season of domination assured and in the history books. But it's that

relentless winning streak that has perhaps led the Spanish international to wanting a new, more difficult challenge, away from the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool are known admirers, but a deal - at the time of writing - is yet to be done with Bayern's hierarchy. So while we wait for the two clubs to come to some kind of an agreement, why don't we find out how much you know about Thiago? Take 90min's quick-fire quiz on him and find out if you're as switched on as you think you might be!