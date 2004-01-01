Thiago Alcantara Latest: Only Agreement Between Liverpool & Bayern Munich 'Missing'

For all the entirely sensible talk that Liverpool can't/don't need to spend big this summer, the Thiago stories just aren't going away, are they?





The Italian-born Spain international has apparently told employers Bayern Munich that at 29, and after seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, he fancies a change of pace. With only a year left on his current contract, Bayern are supposedly open to a sale despite wanting the player to stay.





Enter Liverpool, who have been thrust to the front of the queue for the player recently ranked by 90min as the best deep-lying playmaker in the world.





Thiago is apparently looking for a new challenge

It is said that there is a mutual attraction between club and player, with Klopp a big fan from his time at Dortmund and Thiago having supposedly told those at Bayern of his love of the new Premier League champions.





This is all well and good but, didn't Liverpool just pull out of a deal to sign Timo Werner because money is tight?





Well, yes.





Liverpool dropped interest in long term target Timo Werner due to financial concerns

Klopp and FSG have played down expectations over spending this summer following the economic impact of the coronavirus, while the Reds opted to stand by as long-term target Werner signed for Chelsea despite months of flirting.





Thiago might not cost as much up front as Werner but his wages would put him amongst the first-team's highest-earners at Anfield, while at 29, he would be the oldest outfield signing under Klopp, bar Ragnar Klavan.





Could it all just be a ploy from Thiago to use Liverpool to earn better terms in Munich?





While Klopp is keeping pretty tight lipped and the top Liverpool journalists have been relatively quiet on the subject of Thiago so far, there is plenty of speculation out there.





Klopp recently called Thiago a 'great player' but refused to comment on gossip

Italian transfer specialist Tancredi Palmeri writes for TMW that although Thiago is far from a 'standard' Klopp, Michael Edwards, FSG purchase, the chance to pick up one of 'few pure playmakers left' is reason enough to go for the deal.





A set upon fee is now, supposedly, all that's 'missing' to stop this deal from happening, while there is a 'general agreement' between Liverpool and the player - something which Palmeri also claimed last week.





He adds that the issue of price is 'complex' - presumably because Liverpool have admitted they don't have much money.





Figures of between €30-60m have previously been touted to get Thiago out of Bavaria.



