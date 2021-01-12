Thiago Alcantara reveals his surprising dream 5-a-side team

Thiago Alcantara has revealed his dream five-a-side team, as well as reflecting on his first experience of Anfield, during an interesting interview.

Thiago ended a seven-year, trophy-laden spell with Bayern Munich at the end of last season, opting to sign for Liverpool in September. Since then, his involvement for the Reds has been limited due to a knee injury which he has only recently recovered from. However, when he has played, his technically proficient performances have earned plenty of admirers.

Thiago is one of the best midfielders on the planet | Pool/Getty Images

Recently, he partook in a #AskThiago event on Liverpool's social media channels, during which he was asked to select his dream five-a-side team.

He provided a surprising answer, saying: "I always say that, more than the best players, I will always choose the best chemistry and the best friends I have in football.

#AskThiago is (???????) here!



Favourite Beatles song, funniest teammate, dream five-a-side and cooking Scouse ??@Thiago6 answers your questions... pic.twitter.com/jjPKkD184s — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2021

"My brother Rafinha, Rodrigo Moreno, who plays for Leeds. Jonathan dos Santos who plays for LA Galaxy in the USA and David de Gea who plays for Manchester United. As well as myself - I think that’s the five-a-side I would choose. The only problem is that someone has to defend, but it’s okay!"

Although no Liverpool players were included in his dream team, Thiago spoke with warmth about both the club and the city during the interview. He also reflected on his first ever experience of the Anfield crowd, when Bayern took on the Reds in a Champions League round of 16 tie back in 2019.

Rodrigo was a surprise inclusion in Thiago's dream five-a-side team | Michael Regan/Getty Images

"We were facing a great team and in all areas they were strong, defending, attacking. When we got in the stadium it was amazing before the game to hear the chants and to also hear the Champions League anthem.

"You just get motivated for the game, it was an amazing feeling," he said.