Thiago Alcantara withdraws from Spain squad for June Nations League games

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss all four of Spain's Nations League matches in June due to a muscle injury.

Thiago's club season only came to an end on Saturday night as Liverpool suffered an agonising defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The midfielder played close to 80 minutes of that match before joining up with La Roja earlier this week. However, he is already set to withdraw from the squad after it was revealed that he is carrying a muscle injury in his right leg.

The 31-year-old will now miss each of Spain's four Nations League matches in June, when they are due to face Portugal on Thursday followed by two clashes against the Czech Republic either side of a meeting with Switzerland.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week they discuss whether Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich, Manchester United's pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Newcastle's plans for Moussa Diaby and Sven Botman & Jorginho's future at Chelsea.

In a statement, the Spanish Football Federation said: "Thiago Alcántara had a muscle injury to the back of his right leg prior to the start of the training camp that will prevent him from playing the four games scheduled for this June in the UEFA Nations League.

"The international footballer will stay with the Spain camp until after the game against Portugal this Thursday, June 2, at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

"Luis Enrique will not call another player to replace him and will remain with 24 players to face the next international matches of Group A2 in the new edition of the Nations League."

The injury may be seen as a blessing in disguise by Liverpool and their supporters, with Thiago now set for an extended summer break before the start of pre-season - which is early this year as a result of the winter World Cup.