Thiago Drama Continues With Man Utd Links & Claims of 'Agreed' Liverpool Terms

Manchester United could enter the race for wantaway Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara, according to reports in Germany - while a prominent Italian journalist has claimed that personal terms have already been agreed with Liverpool.





Thiago has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Germany since signing from Barcelona in 2013, winning his seventh Bundesliga title in a row this season.





Thiago Alcantara wants to leave Bayern Munich after seven successful yearss

The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirmed that the Spaniard wants to leave the club in the summer.





"We don't want to lose him for free," Rummenigge explained. "We negotiated seriously with him but it looks like he wants to try something new before the end of his career. We never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to go there, we will have to deal with it."





Liverpool have been the club most heavily linked, but Bild reporter Christian Falk has now warned against ruling Manchester United out of the running. Responding to a Reds fan who asked where Thiago may end up this summer, Falk confirmed the Premier League champions' interest but also said there were 'rumours' of Old Trafford being another possible destination.





Liverpool is a big topic. There are also rumors about @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2020

Earlier this week, reports emerged claiming that the Liverpool were 'very close' to signing the player, though various outlets conflicted over how much he would cost. More conservative estimates priced Thiago at the €35m (£31.5m) mark, while others said that a fee in excess of €60m (£54m) would be required to prise him away from Bavaria.





The lower end of the price range is a figure being bounded about by Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, and he's even gone as far as to claim that personal terms are agreed between Liverpool and Thiago. He now expects a bid to be tabled in the next couple of days, with €30m up front and €5m in add-ons his stance.





With United potentially entering the fray, the Reds could have another player swiped from under their noses. Liverpool ave already lost out on long-term target Timo Werner to Chelsea recently, and Kai Havertz also seems unlikely to rock up at Anfield.





Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Thiago Alcántara.



Bid to Bayern to be tabled in next days: approx 35m€, Liverpool wanting to get 30m€ + 5m€ bonus — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 4, 2020

If Thiago does opt to join United he will likely be joined by fellow Bundesliga star Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils have been chasing the Borussia Dortmund man for some time and remain confident of securing his services.



