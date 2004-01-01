Thiago hails Jordan Henderson as 'one of the best midfielders I've played with'

Liverpool star Thiago has revealed he holds teammate Jordan Henderson in high regard, claiming that the Reds skipper is among the very best midfielders that he's rubbed shoulders with.

The Spaniard has played with some of the greatest midfield talents in the history of football in his career. At Barcelona, he shared a dressing room with Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Cesc Fabregas, before heading to Bayern Munich and playing alongside the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos, Xabi Alonso and Joshua Kimmich.

Thiago made the shock decision to leave Bayern in 2020 - when they were the freshly crowned champions of Europe - to sign for Liverpool, and after a rocky start to life on Merseyside, has now firmly settled in and was rewarded with a place in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2021/22 season.

Teammate Henderson is celebrating spending the last 11 years at Liverpool and kit manufacturer Nike put together a documentary in honour of his achievements at Anfield.

As part of the documentary, Thiago gave his opinion on Henderson, commenting: "He brings to us this intensity that the team needs at some points of the game. He’s intense the whole game."

“He’s one of the best midfield players I’ve played with in my life."

Henderson arrived at Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland as a wide midfielder, but has ended up playing centrally for much of his playing career.

He struggled to hold down a regular spot when Jurgen Klopp first joined the club in 2015, but has since massively improved his game and is deserving of his status as one of Liverpool's finest ever midfielders.