Thiago helping Darwin Nunez settle in at Liverpool

Thiago has revealed that he is helping new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez settle in at the club.

Nunez arrived for a fee that could end up rising to €100m earlier this summer shortly prior to Sadio Mane's exit to Bayern Munich.

With the Senegalese forward gone, there will undoubtedly be a lot more pressure on Nunez to hit the ground running up front for the Reds.

The Uruguayan had a shaky start to pre-season with iffy cameos against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, but showed his best form with four goals in a 5-0 win at RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Thiago, who himself started slowly on Merseyside after arriving in 2020, said he is trying to help Nunez bed in at Anfield as his English remains rusty.

"You start to know a new lad coming in our team. You always want that he is happy in the team, happy with us, happy and confident with himself," Thiago said.

"I think he turned over this first adaptation with these four goals and it’s important for him and important for us.

"At one point in our life we were the young guy in the team and someone helped us. So you use that experience to help the young players that come. Because of the language I try to help him as much as I can and make him part of our sessions and our team."

Now 31, Thiago is one of Liverpool's most senior players, but he admitted that he is still learning and adding new skills to his game because of Jurgen Klopp.

"More than running itself, it’s more about the proper running – high intensity and also the right sprints in the right moments," he said regarding Klopp's influence.

"You improve in that, you improve for your team as well. As a player you grow up with that. It was an important experience that I lived, these two years under the manager’s teaching, but it will be even better this season."