Thiago & Ibrahima Konate in contention for Liverpool returns against Leeds

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that both Thiago and Ibrahima Konate are fit and ready to return to the team to face Leeds on Saturday.

A severe ear infection kept Thiago out of Liverpool's last two games, while Konate has just 21 minutes of Premier League action to his name as a result of various injuries.

The duo have contributed to a significant injury crisis for Liverpool, but Klopp has now confirmed that things are starting to ease.

Thiago and Konate are both available but the jury remains out on Jordan Henderson as Klopp confirmed he will face a late fitness test after a knock to his knee in midweek.

"With Hendo we have to wait a little bit. It's a knock," he told a press conference. "He was a bit stiff yesterday. Didn't have only treatment yesterday so we'll see how he will be today. I expect him to be okay to be honest.

"Thiago is back. Naby [Keita] not, not yet. No, Joel [Matip] will not be back. He's here training but rehab. No, you don't have to ask about Diogo [Jota] for a while. Not for Luis [Diaz] for a while either.

"Yes [Konate is ready]. The Ajax game, we didn't have more subs. We could take him with us but he wasn't really ready for this game. In a very serious situation, maybe.

"Now we have to see. He's a step closer definitely. A few days more. He's around now and is now available. How long, we will see but he is available."