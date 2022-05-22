Thiago limps off injured in Liverpool's final day clash with Wolves

Liverpool's preparations for the Champions League final look to have been dealt a huge blow as midfielder Thiago picked up an injury in Sunday's final day clash with Wolves.

Thiago bagged a glorious assist for Sadio Mane's equaliser in the first half but did not complete the first 45, limping straight down the tunnel with just seconds remaining.

Jurgen Klopp did not immediately replace Thiago, clearly intent on giving him the half-time break to recover, but the Spaniard failed to emerge for the second half and was replaced by James Milner.

Thiago now has six days to rest up ahead of the Champions League final, with Liverpool travelling to Paris to face Real Madrid on May 28.

Klopp is already sweating over the fitness of Fabinho, who did not make the matchday squad for the Wolves game because of his own injury.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were only fit enough for places on the bench, although Klopp has stressed that both should be fit enough for the final.