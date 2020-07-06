Thiago & Liverpool Share 'Mutual Admiration' - But Deal Hinges on Finances

Although Liverpool and Thiago share a mutual admiration for one another, a deal to bring the Bayern Munich midfielder to Anfield hinges on the Reds' financial situation.





The Spaniard is poised to leave the German champions after seven fruitful years in the Bundesliga, with Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirming the midfielder wishes to depart the club.





The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal at the Allianz Arena, and Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the former Barcelona man.





Thiago has enjoyed a highly decorated seven years with Bayern

The Reds were reported to be close to signing Thiago recently, with the fee estimated to be anything between €35m (£31.5m) and €60m (£54m). But The Athletic's David Ornstein has stated that although both parties share a 'mutual admiration' for one another, a deal is far from straight forward.





Almost inevitably, the move hinges on money and Liverpool have tightened their purse strings following the financial uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.





This was evidenced by their decision to not pay Timo Werner's release clause - despite being heavily linked with the much sought after forward for months - which allowed rivals Chelsea to swoop in and sign him instead.





Regardless of whether or not a deal goes through, there's no secret of Thiago's admiration for Liverpool. Prior to Bayern's meeting with the Reds in last season's Champions League, he admitted that they play 'great' and were improving year on year.





Finances could be tight for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool ahead of next season's title defence

"They play awesome football these past years, and they increase every year," Thiago said [via the Mirror] in the build up to the last 16 tie.





"They are fighting in the Premier League now with the same points as [Manchester] City. In the Champions League they do it, not so great in performances (Liverpool had edged through the group stage with three defeats), but they are great.





"Yeah we are looking forward because we expect a great match, not just against a great team but also a great crowd."





Thiago was part of the Bayern side that lost to Liverpool in the 2018/19 Champions League last 16

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Thiago was a 'really good player' when asked about the club's links to the midfielder on Sunday, but refused to give anything else away.



