Thiago reveals he's scored 'prettier' goals than Porto strike

Thiago Alcantara has admitted that his scintillating strike in Liverpool's Champions League win over Porto was not the 'prettiest' he's scored.

The Spain international opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory with a superb half volley from 25 yards, helping the Reds maintain their 100% winning start to their European campaign.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Thiago was asked if he's 'ever scored a prettier goal'.

"I think yeah!" Thiago said. "But at the end I'm really glad for the goal in an important moment, coming back from an injury, trying to raise confidence.

"The most important goal is for the team, how the team played, how we create chances and how we defend. We are happy with the young guys and experienced guys.

"Sure, I think for each player it gives us joy when we touch the ball - whether it's a nice pass or nice shot - and fortunately it was a goal."

Thiago played with teenager Tyler Morton in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Jurgen Klopp made several changes to their weekend win over Arsenal, and the latter revealed the German boss was intent on maintaining high standards despite Liverpool's qualification being sewn up already.

"That was one of the main things the manager said, as a group we wanted to come here and approach it properly and professionally. We want to win games," Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

"It's important to keep standards up, especially off the back of the weekend with a good performance, we wanted to put in another one today. We made changes, everyone came in and did a good job. I think it was professional.

"You want to play as much as you can. Games in succession is where the rhythm and fitness comes from. You grow into things. It's really good having [Thiago] back."