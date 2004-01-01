Thiago, Roberto Firmino & Joel Matip back in Liverpool training

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed injury concerns Thiago, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino all trained ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday night.

Firmino and Thiago both missed the Carabao Cup final - the latter a late withdrawal from their starting XI following an injury in the warm-up - while Matip hasn't played since the penalty shootout triumph.

However, with the Reds looking to secure safe passage through to the quarter-finals after their 2-0 win at San Siro, Klopp has revealed all three took part in a tactical training session at the weekend.

He said: "I think all trained yesterday fully. I'm not sure yet what we make of that exactly, to be honest, because we have to see how they react.

"So, Thiago was only a week out, probably will be fine but we have to wait for it. Joel was only three or four days I think, so he is fine, I would say.

"With Bobby, it was longer out, it was [his] first session, so we have to see if we have to stress that or if it makes probably sense to give him just a few more days with proper training.

"Because we obviously don't train properly today, it's a minus-one session, it's tactical stuff, not high intensity and Bobby might need something else. We will see that.

"But they are all in training."

Late strikes from Firmino and Mohamed Salah at San Siro ensured Liverpool had a healthy advantage to bring back to Anfield as they look to win a second Champions League title under Klopp.

Inter have been in disappointing form since that defeat, going three games without a goal - including a loss and two draws - before finally getting back to winning ways with a 5-0 thumping of Salernitana on Friday night.

