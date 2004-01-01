Thiago set for spell on sidelines with calf injury

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Thiago will miss at least one week of action after picking up a calf injury in Saturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard complained of the pain shortly after the hour mark in the match and was quickly replaced by eventual goalscorer Naby Keita, with manager Jurgen Klopp not prepared to take any risks with a player whose injury problems have been a real concern recently.

Thiago has been sent for scans to determine the severity of the injury, but in the meantime, assistant Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed the midfielder will need at least one week on the treatment table and will miss the team's next two games as a result.

“Thiago, how the gaffer said after the game, it was a calf injury. I can’t say now how long it will take but definitely not tomorrow and not at the weekend,” Lijnders told the club's official website.

“Let’s get the scan results back and we have a proper diagnosis. A shame as well because he was taking the game by the hand, he was a proper playmaker in my opinion. A shame that we miss him."

Liverpool will meet Norwich in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday before returning to league action against Brentford on Saturday, but they will have to play both games without Thiago, who joins fellow midfielder Harvey Elliott on the treatment table.

Elliott needed surgery after suffering a nasty ankle injury against Leeds United, but there is hope that the youngster will make his return before the end of the current campaign.

“In one week we lose two really influential midfielders, that’s the bad thing," Lijnders continued.

Also missing the Norwich game will be forward Roberto Firmino, who is close to a return to training following a hamstring injury, and the unwell Trent Alexander-Arnold is also not expected to make it back in time.

"Our game basically started at 12 o’clock against Palace; he took responsibility to speak with the doctor,” said Lijnders of Alexander-Arnold's absence from the game.

“It was not easy because these guys – it says a lot about our group anyway – they want to play everything, [even] if they feel a bit shaky or ill. But he took the responsibility. There are no symptoms – no COVID symptoms. We test regardless. He should be fine in a few days but Norwich comes too early."