Thiago Speaks Again on Bayern Munich Future & Liverpool Name Price for Georginio Wijnaldum

Thiago has distanced himself from a transfer away from Bayern Munich this summer, while Barcelona have been told they will need to pay £15m to lure Georginio Wijnaldum to Camp Nou from Liverpool.

A potential domino effect transfer saga has been ongoing since the beginning of the summer, with the Reds tipped to move for Spain international Thiago in a move that could see Wijnaldum swap the Premier League for La Liga.

Both players have just one year left on their contracts, and appear unlikely to be offered new terms by their current clubs.