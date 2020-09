Thiago Speaks Again on Bayern Munich Future & Liverpool Name Price for Georginio Wijnaldum

Thiago has distanced himself from a transfer away from Bayern Munich this summer, while Barcelona have been told they will need to pay £15m to lure Georginio Wijnaldum to Camp Nou from Liverpool.

A potential domino effect transfer saga has been ongoing since the beginning of the summer, with the Reds tipped to move for Spain international Thiago in a move that could see Wijnaldum swap the Premier League for La Liga.

Both players have just one year left on their contracts, and appear unlikely to be offered new terms by their current clubs.

Thiago has long been said to favour a move to Anfield. However, the latest comments from the midfielder during the international break suggest he is not desperate to leave the German champions.

“I have not said at any time that I am leaving,” he said at Spain's Nations League camp, via Manchester Evening News. “Every year you put me in a different team."

“I am on the sidelines, my future is tomorrow’s game right now. I neither care nor am I interested in what I know I talked. I only think about the game against Ukraine. Afterwards, we will see. Bayern is my home and I am happy to be there."

Meanwhile, in order to fund a deal for Thiago, it has been suggested that Liverpool will need to sell, with Wijnaldum the obvious candidate to make way, due to his own contract situation.

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has made countryman Wijnaldum his priority signing this window. In order to sign the 29-year-old, however - and Lyon's Memphis Depay - it's no secret that Barça will need to sell players to raise funding.

As per the Mirror, the fee Liverpool will demand is £15m, £5m more than La Blaugrana had hoped to spend. Contacts have been made between player an club, but despite the price, it's predicted that a deal will be concluded.

Liverpool's owners do not want to let Wijnaldum leave for free in 12 months' time, and it's claimed that the Reds now admit they've 'lost the battle' to retain then Dutchman, with a new deal failed to be agreed between the parties.

