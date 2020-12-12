Things to Know About Liverpool Youngster Billy Koumetio

Billy Koumetio became the youngest player ever to appear for Liverpool in a Champions League match when he emerged from the bench against FC Midtjylland midweek.

The 18-year-old's senior debut represented a significant landmark on a road the Reds hope will lead to stardom. And ideally sooner rather than later, the way things are going with injuries.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest starlet to emerge from the academy ranks.

1. Signed at 16

Koumetio joined from US Orleans aged 16 | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Some players take scenic routes to the top. Mohamed Salah, for instance, didn't arrive at Liverpool until he was in his mid-20s, via a stint in Switzerland, a failed spell at Chelsea and a few more successful seasons in Serie A.



Virgil van Dijk cut his teeth with Groningen, Celtic and Southampton before he was given a chance at Anfield, and the same goes for Andy Robertson, who was playing in the fourth tier of Scottish football just four years prior to his first Liverpool appearance.



Not Koumetio, though.



His debut may have came aged 18 years and 25 days, but he was making an impression on the recruitment staff from before his 16th birthday. He was recruited from French club Orleans shortly thereafter, having convinced everyone at Anfield he was a star in the making.

2. Barcelona Ball Boy

A substitute appearance for Billy Koumetio. The youngest @LFC player ever to make his debut in the Champions League. He was a ball boy at Anfield the night that Liverpool beat Barça 4-0. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 9, 2020

Shortly after arriving at Anfield, Koumetio was tasked with the job of ball attendant for a dead rubber Champions League semi-final second leg with Barcelona.



The Reds were 3-0 down from the first leg and looked out of the competition, until the ridiculous happened.



"It was amazing, unbelievable. I could see the big boys, the big players, in front of me. It was a great experience for me," he said previously.



“That drives me a lot. When I was sitting so close to the pitch and saw the big boys, they really inspired me.



“I was motivated to work really hard to get to that level.”

3. He's a Big Lad

Billy the Kid was a legendary Wild West outlaw whose 19th century gunslinging antics have been elevated into myth.



It's also the nickname Jurgen Klopp affectionately pinned on Koumetio.



Though he admits there is't much childlike about 'the kid.'



“He doesn’t look like a kid! In my opinion, his face looks like a kid but then all the rest is like, wow,” Klopp said in August.



“I told him, ‘Last time I saw you, you were like 20 centimetres less if I’m right.’ That’s pretty special. Yes, he’s a big talent.”

7. 'Copying' Virgil van Dijk

Koumetio's inspiration | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Sometimes as a young player coming up through the ranks, you want to stand out from the crowd. Other times, you just want to fit in.



The latter strategy is probably best when you're a centre-half at Liverpool. You're not going to outdo Virgil van Dijk, anyway.



"At the moment Virgil van Dijk really inspires me," Koumetio said after joining up with the first-team for pre-season. "I go to the game most of the time and I like watching Virgil doing his game very, very well. Sometimes I’m trying to copy him.”



