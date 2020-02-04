Timeline for Anfield Road Stand as Liverpool Seek 7,000 Extra Seats

​New details regarding Liverpool's plans to expand the Anfield Road Stand and its proposed timeline have emerged via a report.

The Premier League leaders sit comfortably top, 22 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City, while all is well on the pitch for the European champions.

Off the pitch, the club have designs on the continued redevelopment of their famous home, Anfield.

FOOTBALL: Liverpool Football Club have unveiled proposed designs for a new Anfield Road stand.



The plans involve a new 16,000 capacity stand, increasing the overall capacity of the stadium to 61,000 - an increase of 7,000.

#LFC pic.twitter.com/uWqbPFkKgc — BBC Merseyside Sport (@bbcmerseysport) November 29, 2019

Anfield currently stands at a capacity of over 53,000 but the Reds want to increase this to over 61,000 by building on the current Anfield Road Stand.

Late last year the ​club opened public consultation with the local community to 'share ideas' and 'reach agreement' over the proposals.

Now according to ​Insider Media, documents show that under the new proposals, Anfield Road would increase from a current capacity 8,962 to approximately 16,000 - an extra 7,038 seats - while it would continue to accommodate both home and away fans.





The report also provides information on design, revealing that "the proposed two-tier stand would be constructed predominately of red brick with a central glazed section, facing Stanley Park. Materials will match those of the new Main Stand."

The league leaders first planned to expand the stadium back in 2014 when they had permission to add 4,800 seats to the Anfield Road Stand. However, certain applications weren't submitted and that project fell through.

However, at the end of last year, the club revisited these plans to expand the stadium and in December and January they launched two stages of planning permission. The ​Champions League winners are expected to back these up with a full planning application being submitted during 2020 at some point.

In these plans, there is hope that any sort of construction would not disrupt the normal day running of the stadium. The stand would remain fully functional for the majority of the works, particularly any work that takes place during the season.

If approval was to be granted to the club then the work would start before the end of 2020 and be finished in 2022.

The building work would see Anfield become the third-largest stadium in the ​Premier League behind Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.