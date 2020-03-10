Timo Werner Could Stay at RB Leipzig Due to Financial Impact of Coronavirus

If it was down to you, how would you progress with the Premier League season?— 90min (@90min_Football) March 18, 2020
That was before the football climate was plunged into an unprecedented state of uncertainty, however, with even the Reds' long-awaited title celebrations postponed, and possibly even put at risk by the new coronavirus and its enforced stoppage of the football calendar.
"England has similar problems like us. To bank on clocks running differently there just because they have investors is wrong.
"Investors also have economic constraints. The crisis does not only hit our branch but has a worldwide impact. Today, we are not able to gauge if the current numbers [transfer fees] are sustainable in six months from now."
In addition to Werner, there seems to be a Bundesliga flavour to Liverpool's summer targets. The Reds have also been linked with defenders Evan N'Dicka and Malick Thiaw, as well as midfielders Denis Zakaria, Milot Rashica and Weston McKennie.
