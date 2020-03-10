Timo Werner Could Stay at RB Leipzig Due to Financial Impact of Coronavirus

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has suggested that Timo Werner could yet stay put this summer, as the COVID-19 crisis makes its presence felt on the finances of Europe's major clubs.





Werner has been on fire for ​Bundesliga title-challenging Leipzig this season, his 27 goals catching the eye of Liverpool and a host of other clubs on the continent.





Recent reports have even suggested the Reds are so keen to secure his signature that they would even consider ​loaning him back for a season in a similar move to the one that brought Naby Keita to Anfield.

That was before the football climate was plunged into an unprecedented state of uncertainty, however, with even the Reds' long-awaited title celebrations postponed, and possibly even put at risk by the new coronavirus and its enforced stoppage of the football calendar.





As well as the momentous scheduling issues it has created, the situation will also hit clubs like ​Liverpool where it hurts - in the bank balance, with broadcasting contracts expected to be affected along with gate income and other streams of revenue.





And Krosche, when asked if the situation could indirectly help Leipzig keep hold of the £60m-rated Werner, told ​sport1 : "Everything is possible. We can't say how the transfer market will develop.





"We are staring into a very foggy crystal ball. We don't know how our resources will be and what options other clubs might have.

"England has similar problems like us. To bank on clocks running differently there just because they have investors is wrong.

"Investors also have economic constraints. The crisis does not only hit our branch but has a worldwide impact. Today, we are not able to gauge if the current numbers [transfer fees] are sustainable in six months from now."

In addition to Werner, there seems to be a Bundesliga flavour to Liverpool's summer targets. The Reds have also been linked with defenders ​Evan N'Dicka and ​Malick Thiaw, as well as midfielders ​Denis Zakaria, ​Milot Rashica and ​Weston McKennie.