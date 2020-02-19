Timo Werner Hails 'Best Coach in the World' Jurgen Klopp in Apparent Liverpool Come & Get Me Plea

RB Leipzig star ​Timo Werner dropped a huge hint over his desire to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool on Saturday evening, after the German striker hailed the Reds boss as 'the best coach in the world.'

The Premier League leaders were linked with a move for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise and Werner stayed with Leipzig to help them in their quest for Bundesliga glory.

But speaking after his side's 5-0 victory Schalke, Werner referred to Klopp as 'the best coach in the world', and suggested that the German boss' style of play would get the best out of the prolific goalscorer, as reported by ​Ronan Murphy.

“Jürgen Klopp is the best coach in the world," Werner said.

"There is much to suggest that I would fit in well with my style of play.”

Leipzig returned to within a point of leaders ​Bayern Munich with their superb dismantling of Schalke, and Werner was on hand to score the second goal of the match on the hour mark.

The German international also bagged the decisive penalty in his side's 1-0 victory at the ​Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in midweek, as they took a huge step towards qualification to the Champions League quarter finals against José Mourinho's men.

​Werner appears keen for a move to England, having admitted in January that 'the Premier League is certainly the most interesting league', and he recently confessed to be flattered by rumours linking him with a move to ​Liverpool.

The Reds possess one of the most potent attacking forward lines in the world, but Klopp would welcome competition in the form of his national compatriot, who would provide an interesting alternative to Roberto Firmino in the central role.

Werner is a clinical finisher, and his 21 goals in 23 league games have fired Leipzig into contention of claiming the first top-flight title in their history.